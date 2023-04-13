Home Sports Premier League removes sports betting companies from its shirts
Premier League clubs have collectively agreed to no longer feature gambling sponsorships on the front of shirts from the 2026-27 season, the English league announced on Thursday.

Eight of the 20 clubs in the English Championship currently have betting companies as shirt sponsors, including Newcastle United (Fun88), West Ham United (Betway) and Everton (Stake.com).

The UK government is expected to publish a gambling regulation bill. According The Times, the ministers signaled that the proposed law would not include restrictions on shirt sponsorships if a deal is reached. The British media adds that the sponsors present on the sleeves of the shirts are always authorized.

“Premier League clubs have today collectively agreed to remove gambling sponsorship from the front of club shirts,” said the league in a communiqué. “The announcement follows extensive consultation involving the league, its clubs and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport as part of the government’s ongoing review of current gambling legislation.” , she continues.

“To help clubs move away from sponsoring games of chance on the front of the shirt, the collective agreement will start at the end of the 2025-2026 season. » The Premier League added that it was working with other sports on “the development of a new code for the responsible sponsorship of gambling”.

