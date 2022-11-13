[Epoch Times, November 14, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Rongshi) On November 12-13 local time, in the 16th round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season, with Odegaard’s brace, “leader” “Sheep” Arsenal beat the “Deputy Squad” Wolves 2:0 away; defending champion Manchester City was beaten by Brentford 1:2 at home. After this round, Arsenal lead the standings with a 5-point advantage. Next, the Premier League will temporarily come to an end due to the Qatar World Cup, and the “Gunners” won the “Christmas Championship” for the first time in 14 years.

In the away game against Wolves, who are at the bottom of the standings, Arsenal has a clear advantage. In the 54th minute, Vieira made a cross in front of the goal, and Odegaard outflanked the empty goal and helped Arsenal break the deadlock 1:0. In the 75th minute, after Martinelli intercepted the ball in the frontcourt, he passed the ball with his back. Zinchenko cut into the penalty area from the left and made a pass. Martinelli’s push was blocked by the goalkeeper. Second time” good show.

This season, Odegaard’s scoring ability has increased significantly. The Norwegian has scored 6 goals in 13 appearances, while he has only scored 8 goals in his previous 50 Premier League games. But because the Norwegian national team failed to qualify for the World Cup, we will not see Odegaard and the current Premier League top scorer Haaland in this World Cup.

In the end, Arsenal defeated Wolves 2:0 away and won three consecutive victories. In the past 8 rounds, the “Gunners” have 7 wins and 1 draw and remain unbeaten. After this round, Arsenal lead the Premier League standings with a 5-point advantage. The next round of the Premier League will be held on December 26, and Arsenal have locked in this year’s “Christmas Championship” ahead of schedule. It is also the first time the Gunners have been the Premier League ‘leaders’ over the Christmas period since the 2007-2008 season.

Manchester City stunned at home

Manchester City are at home against the “midrange” team Brentford in this round. In the past records of the two teams, “Blue Moon” has an obvious advantage. Last season, Manchester City “double-kill” opponents. Brentford’s last victory over Manchester City was in 1989, the last league win was in 1951, and the away league win over Manchester City was in 1937.

In the 16th minute, Brentford took a free kick from the backcourt and drove directly to the penalty area of ​​Manchester City. Benjamin Mi headed the ball to ferry, and Ivan Toney scored a header in front of the goal, giving Brentford a 1-0 lead. . In injury time in the first half, De Bruyne took a corner kick, Foden shot a burst, the ball flew straight to the upper right corner of the goal, and Manchester City equalized the score 1:1.

In the second half, the game entered a stalemate, and the two sides were unable to score goals. Until the 97th minute of the game, Brentford counterattacked, and Da Silva made a pass from the right side of the penalty area. Tony grabbed the point from close range in front of the goal, pushed the goal, and completed the lore. In the end, Manchester City suffered a 1:2 lore at home and lost to the opponent at home in the league for the first time in 85 years. This loss ended Manchester City’s 16-game winning streak and 20-game unbeaten streak in all competitions at home. Manchester City are currently five points behind top Arsenal.

“Dark Horse” Newcastle beat Chelsea

Chelsea to challenge the “dark horse” Newcastle United away. In the first half, Newcastle launched a siege against the “Blues”, but failed to score. In the 67th minute, Almiron took a long pass from the right, passed a defender and then crossed. Willock, who followed up, kicked a volley and hit a curve ball to score. In the end, Newcastle beat the “Blues” 1:0 at home.

After winning, Newcastle has maintained 10 unbeaten games in all competitions, and has won 5 consecutive league victories, accumulating 30 points, 2 points behind Manchester City, and continues to rank third, which is also the highest score Newcastle has won before Christmas in 21 years. ranking. And Chelsea, which has won three consecutive league defeats, has been without a win in five rounds, and its ranking has dropped to eighth place.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), controlled by Crown Prince Salman, bought an 80% stake in Newcastle in October last year. After the change of ownership, Newcastle experienced a period of adaptation, and the ranking once fell to the relegation zone. In the transfer period last winter, Newcastle introduced a lot of powerful players, and finally ranked 11th last season. This season, Newcastle continued to sign new players, upgrade their lineup, and signed Bertman, Pope, Isak and others. Newcastle’s performance has improved further and is now third in the Premier League, with hopes of a “top four” finish at the end of the season.

The top three in the Premier League have all won and entered the top six

Tottenham Hotspur host Leeds United this round, the two teams staged a goal battle. In the first half, Somerville took the lead for Leeds United; Kane then equalized the score; Rodrigo scored and again surpassed the visiting team 2:1. In the second half, Ben Davies equalized again for the home team; Rodrigo then scored to give Leeds the lead again. In the final stage of the game, Bentancur scored twice in two minutes, helping Tottenham reverse a 4:3 victory over ZL United, ranking fourth with 29 points.

Manchester United’s turn to challenge the “promoted” Fulham away. In the first half, Eriksen scored the first goal for the visiting team, and then Daniel James scored an equalizer against the old home. After that, the two sides were deadlocked until the last moment of the game. The 18-year-old Ganacho, who came off the bench, scored the winning goal with his speed at the buzzer. In the end, Manchester United took all 3 points 2:1 away, ranking 5th, 3 points behind the “top four”.

Liverpool take on Southampton, the second-to-last, at Anfield. In the 6th minute, Firmino scored with a header, giving Liverpool a head start; three minutes later, Adams also broke Liverpool’s city with a header. After that, Nunes took Elliott and Robertson’s pass, respectively, to complete the “brace”. In the second half, the two sides attacked and defended each other and failed to score again. In the end, Liverpool defeated their opponents 3:1 at home, won four consecutive victories in all competitions, and rose to sixth place with 22 points.

Responsible editor: Zheng Huang #