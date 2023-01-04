[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, January 04, 2023]On January 3, 2023 local time, in the 19th round of the 2022-2023 English Premier League, a focus match, Arsenal was tied 0-0 by Newcastle United. The record of home wins this season has been terminated.

Previously, the two teams had played against each other 54 times in the Premier League. Arsenal had the upper hand with 33 wins, 10 draws and 11 losses. Last season, the two teams each won their opponents at home.

In the second minute of the first half, Newcastle’s defensive players made a clearance in the penalty area, and Arsenal midfielder Odegaard volleyed high in the penalty area.

In the 4th minute, Arsenal winger Saka dribbled the ball into the penalty area from the right and shot from a small angle, but was blocked by the opponent’s goalkeeper with his foot, almost breaking the deadlock.

In the 34th minute, Arsenal took a free kick in the middle of the front court and hoisted it towards the opponent’s penalty area. Central defender Gabriel Magalhaes jumped high and headed the goal, slightly wide of the right post.

Both sides had no achievements in the first half, and they changed sides to fight again in the second half.

In the 78th minute, Arsenal took a corner kick on the right, winger Gabriel Martinelli headed ahead and scored the goal, and the ball went wide of the left post.

In the 86th minute, Arsenal cooperated in the frontcourt. Xhaka made a wonderful pass to his teammate Nketiah in the penalty area. The latter’s shot from the edge of the small penalty area on the left was blocked by the opponent’s goalkeeper.

In the end, the two teams drew a goalless draw, and Arsenal failed to take all 3 points at home for the first time this season. After the game, Newcastle United’s No. 2 right-back Kieran Trippier won the best player of the game. The following are the technical statistics of the game.

After this campaign, Arsenal continued to lead the standings with 44 points in 17 games, 8 points more than the second-placed Manchester City with one game less; Newcastle ranked third with 35 points in 18 games, still at the top of the current league table. The team with the fewest goals conceded.

