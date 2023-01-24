[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, January 23, 2023]On January 22 and 23 local time, the 21st round of the 2022-2023 English Premier League continued. Manchester City defeated Wolves 3-0 at home, and Haaland staged hat trick. Tottenham beat Fulham 1-0 away, and Kane scored the winning goal.

Manchester City beat Wolves 3-0 at home, Haaland staged a hat-trick

The two teams have played against each other 17 times in the Premier League before, and Manchester City has 11 wins, 2 draws and 4 losses, with a clear advantage. Last season, Manchester City double-killed their opponents at home and away. Manchester City won the first leg of the season 3-0 away. On January 22, the two teams faced each other for the second time this season.

In the 19th minute of the first half, Manchester City made a steal and then made a direct pass. Forward Erling Haaland broke into the penalty area and shot from the left side, which was saved by the goalkeeper.

In the 33rd minute, Manchester City midfielder Rodri fired a long-range shot from outside the penalty area, slightly above the crossbar.

In the 40th minute, the Manchester City team cooperated from the right. The core of the team, Kevin De Bruyne, kicked the ball into the opponent’s penalty area. Harland jumped high and scored with a header. Manchester City lead 1-0.

In the 49th minute, Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gündogan was tripped in the opponent’s penalty area, and the referee sentenced him to death. Haaland made a penalty kick to extend the score to 2-0.

In the 54th minute, the goalkeeper of the Wolves made a fatal mistake in passing the ball in the backcourt. After Manchester City intercepted the ball, Harland easily scored the empty goal and sealed the victory.

In the 80th minute, Manchester City made a bottom pass from the right, and Gundogan then nodded the ball over the crossbar.

At the end of the game, Manchester City easily won 3-0 with Haaland’s hat-trick. Haaland won the best player of the game. He scored 25 goals in 20 league games this season, and is expected to easily break the single-season (42 league games) 34 goals or (38 league games) 32 goals scorer record. The following are the technical statistics of the two teams.

Kane scored the winning goal in Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Fulham

Previously, the two teams had played against each other 31 times in the Premier League, and Tottenham had the upper hand with 17 wins, 7 draws and 7 losses. Last season, Tottenham drew at home and beat their opponents away. Tottenham won the first leg of the season 2-1 at home. On January 23, the two teams faced each other for the second time this season.

In the 10th minute, Fulham counterattacked in the frontcourt, winger Bobby De Cordova-Reid took a long shot from outside the penalty area, and goalkeeper Lloris fell to the ground to save the ball.

In the 19th minute, Fulham made a cross from the right, and midfielder Harrison Reed shot from 10 yards in front of the goal, which was confiscated by the goalkeeper.

In the 42nd minute, Fulham’s free kick from the right side of the front court was directly thrown into the penalty area. Midfielder João Palhinha scored from close range and went above the crossbar.

In stoppage time in the first half, Tottenham’s leading striker Harry Kane received a pass from his teammate, and shot a cold arrow at the top of the penalty area, and the ball flew into the lower right corner of the goal. Tottenham took the lead to break the deadlock.

At present, Kane has scored 16 goals in 21 league games, ranking second in the scorer list, 9 goals less than Haaland, who ranks first in the scorer list.

At the end of the first half, Tottenham led by one goal, and the two sides changed sides to fight again in the second half.

In the 57th minute, Tottenham made an oblique pass from the right to the back of the penalty area. Defender Ben Davies assisted to the opponent’s penalty area, and the header swung back. out beams.

In the 75th minute, Fulham made a 45-degree diagonal pass to the penalty area from the left, and center Aleksandar Mitrovic overwhelmed the opponent’s defender to attack the goal and went above the crossbar.

In the 89th minute, Fulham forward Mano Solomon, who came off the bench, shot from the back corner of the penalty area and was saved by goalkeeper Lloris.

At the end of the game, Tottenham narrowly beat Fulham 1-0 away. Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who scored the only goal in the game, was elected the best player. The following are the technical statistics of the two teams.

After the end of the 21st round of the Premier League, Manchester City has accumulated 45 points in 20 games, 5 points less than the leader Arsenal with one game less, and currently ranks second in the standings; With 36 points in 21 games, it ranks fifth in the standings, 3 points less than Manchester United, which has one game less.

