Premier League round-up: Liverpool, Arsenal both win

Xinhua News Agency, London, December 26 (Reporter Zhang Wei) The Premier League, which was suspended for about 6 weeks due to the World Cup, will restart on the 26th. Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3:1 away, and Arsenal sent away West Ham with the same score.

Liverpool took the lead in just 5 minutes of the opening day, and Salah outflanked the goal to rewrite the score. Since then, the Egyptian striker assisted Van Dijk to score, and Liverpool extended their lead to two goals in the 37th minute.

After changing sides to fight again, Watkins scored a header to help Aston Villa regain a victory, and Liverpool did not succeed in the tenacious game until the 81st minute when the Spanish teenager Bajsetic, who came off the bench, scored a low shot into the net. There is less pressure in front of the opponent.

In fact, Liverpool had the opportunity to unload the burden earlier, but Uruguayan striker Nunez wasted many opportunities. Liverpool coach Klopp also said that the team played a very lethal counterattack many times and should have scored the third goal earlier.

“Leader” Arsenal had a bad start in the home game on the same day, and West Ham United took the lead in scoring with a penalty kick in the 27th minute. However, Arsenal, who have been singing all the way since the beginning of this season, is not in a hurry. In the second half, Saka received a wonderful pass from Ode Gao to counter-offside and successfully equalized the score. After 5 minutes, he relied on Martinelli to forcibly hit the goal from the right side of the penalty area to achieve a lead.

Since then, Arsenal’s offense has remained strong. In the 69th minute, Nketiah shot a low shot from the far corner to add another point, and finally reversed and won 3:1.

After 15 rounds, Arsenal continued to lead with 13 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss with 40 points. The defending champion Manchester City, who had one game less, fell behind by 8 points. Manchester City will play away against Leeds United on the 28th.

In addition, Brentford drew 2:2 with Tottenham, Crystal Palace lost 0:3 to Fulham, Everton lost 1:2 to Wolves, Newcastle United beat Leicester City 3:0, Southampton 1 :3 lost to Brighton.