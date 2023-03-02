Premier League roundup: Arsenal, Liverpool both win 2023-03-02 15:32:15.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Zhang Wei

Arsenal and Liverpool both appeared in the Premier League on the 1st. The former continued to lead the standings with a 5-point advantage after beating Everton 4-0, while the latter rose to sixth after sending away Wolves 2-0.

Arsenal, sitting at home, fought until the 40th minute and finally achieved a breakthrough. Zinchenko made a direct pass from the right to find Saka in the penalty area, and the England teenager blasted the goal. In stoppage time in the first half, Saka cleverly “sneaked” the ball at the opponent’s defender’s feet and assisted Martinelli to score.

After changing sides and fighting again, Arsenal’s situation in control of the audience has not changed. Erdegaard and Martinelli scored successively, fixing the score at 4:0.

As a result, Arsenal continued to lead steadily after 25 rounds, maintaining a 5-point lead over the defending champion Manchester City behind them. Everton ranked third from the bottom with 21 points, and the road to relegation is still difficult.

Liverpool experienced a bitter battle at Anfield on the same day, and it was not until the 73rd minute that Van Dijk’s header broke the deadlock. Four minutes later, Liverpool launched a quick counterattack and Salah made the final decision, beating Wolves 2:0.

Liverpool, which has been in a bad situation this season, finally temporarily rose to sixth after 24 games. With one game less, there is still a 6-point gap with fourth-placed Tottenham.

Liverpool will host Manchester United on the 5th. Manchester United, who also played 24 Premier League games, is 10 points higher than Liverpool. In addition, Manchester United has just reached the top of the League Cup, won the first championship in six years, and has also advanced to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.