Xinhua News Agency, London, August 30th (Reporter Zhang Wei) Chelsea suffered a 2-1 reversal away from Southampton on the 30th with an advanced goal, and suffered their second defeat in the five rounds of the Premier League this season. There was also news from Manchester United, who did not play on the day, who confirmed that they had reached an agreement with the Dutch club Ajax on the transfer of Anthony.

Chelsea took the lead after 23 minutes of the game. Mount made a cross from the left rib of the penalty area. The opponent’s defender was not far from the siege. Sterling, who was transferred from Manchester City this summer, followed up and scored. However, with Chelsea leading only 5 minutes, the home team tied the score with a strong shot from Rabia.

After the two sides returned to the same starting line, Nanan began to gain the upper hand. In stoppage time in the first half, Armstrong received a cross from his teammates in the middle of the penalty area and hit the goal, helping the home team to reverse.

With their second win of the new season, Nan’an temporarily ranks seventh in the standings, one place ahead of Chelsea, who have the same points as them. South An will face Wolves in the next round, and Chelsea will start a “London Derby” with West Ham United.

Manchester United will play against Leicester City away on September 1, but the new aid Anthony should be too late to debut. Manchester United have confirmed that they and Ajax have reached an agreement on the transfer of the Brazilian winger and are now only waiting for the player to undergo a medical examination and to complete the signing of his personal contract.

It is reported that the basic transfer fee of Anthony’s transfer to Manchester United is 95 million euros (1 euro is about 6.934 yuan), plus some additional fees, the total will be as high as 100 million euros, the Brazilian will be the same as the previous coach of Ajax. Manchester United boss Ten Hag reunites at Old Trafford.

On the same day, Leeds United and Everton, Crystal Palace and Brentford all ended 1:1. “Newly-promoted” Fulham defeated Brighton 2:1, which had won 3 wins and 1 draw.

Bournemouth, who were beaten 9-0 by Liverpool last weekend, announced the dismissal of manager Parker early in the morning. The team will host Wolves in the same relegation zone on the 31st under the leadership of interim coach O’Neal.