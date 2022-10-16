Original title: Premier League-Saka scored Odegaard to assist Arsenal 1-0 to continue to lead

At 21:00 on the evening of October 16th, Beijing time, in the 11th round of the Premier League, Arsenal played against Leeds United on the road. In the first half, Leeds United once took the initiative on the field, but Arsenal defended the line and scored a goal by Saka, Arsenal led 1-0 at halftime; in the second half, Leeds United scored an opening goal but was ruled invalid, and then After winning a penalty kick and failing to make a penalty, Arsenal finally won the away game 1-0 against ZL United and continued to lead the Premier League.

Only 1 minute after the start of the game, there was an equipment problem at the scene. The official then confirmed that the power outage caused the referee’s communication system to malfunction. The two sides temporarily returned to the locker room.

After more than half an hour, the game restarted, counting from the first minute. In the 2nd minute, Leeds United had a chance to counterattack, and Sinistra got the ball from the right and hit the top of the arc slightly wide. In the 8th minute, Rodrigo got the ball from the right and made a pass near the baseline. Saliba made a clearance in front of the goal. In the 13th minute, Arsenal made a mistake in passing the ball in the backcourt. Ramsdale made a clearance and almost gave the ball to the opponent. Fortunately, he made a timely clearance.

In the 19th minute, Martinelli scored the ball on the right, and Odegaard’s long shot outside the penalty area was blocked by teammate Jesus. In the 20th minute, Leeds United took a corner kick, and Struic’s shot in front of the goal was resolved by Ramsdale. Then Arsenal had a chance to counterattack, and Jesus received a pass from Erdegao and hit the goal higher. In the 25th minute, Sinistra made a cross from the left, and Rodrigo’s follow-up shot was blocked. In the 29th minute, Arsenal had a free kick on the right. Erdegaard took the penalty and hit the goal directly. The ball was saved by the goalkeeper.

In the 35th minute, Arsenal took the lead to score! Under the opportunity to counterattack, Saka got the ball and cooperated with Odegaard, then broke into the penalty area and scored from a small angle, Arsenal led 1-0.

In the 44th minute, Arsenal’s backcourt pass was pulled across again, Fu An Jianyang was stolen outside the penalty area, Harrison got the ball in the middle and adjusted his kick to hit the goal, and the ball went wide. One minute of stoppage time in the first half, Odegaard and Jesus cooperated in stoppage time, and Odegaard’s shot on the right side of the penalty area was taken by the goalkeeper.

At the end of the first half, Arsenal temporarily led Leeds United 1-0 away.

At the beginning of the second half, in the 47th minute, Leeds United scored a goal but was ruled invalid. Harrison crossed the penalty area from the right, and Bamford volleyed and scored! However, the referee determined that Bamford fouled before the goal and the goal was invalid. In the 51st minute, Erdegao got the ball from the left of the penalty area and turned to hit the goal. The ball was blocked by the defender. In the 53rd minute, Arsenal made a wrong pass in the backcourt, and Bamford’s hit in the penalty area on the left was resolved by Ramsdale.

In the 60th minute, Leeds United missed the opportunity again! Saliba defended a suspected handball in the penalty area, the referee watched VAR confirm the penalty! Bamford took the penalty but slipped past, Arsenal are still 1-0 ahead!

In the 66th minute, Leeds United launched another offensive. Aronson got the ball from the left and rushed into the penalty area to find Sinistra. The latter’s shot was blocked in time. In the 70th minute, Bamford received a direct pass from his teammates in the frontcourt and rushed into the penalty area to hit the goal. Ramsdale got the ball again. In the 77th minute, Roca played the ball from the left, Aronson swayed from the angle and kicked the goal, and the ball was resolved by Ramsdale.

In the 85th minute, Arsenal took a corner kick from the right, and Nketiah’s goal hit the side net. In the 89th minute, Aronson made a cross from the right, and Somerville followed up and kicked the goal. 6 minutes of stoppage time in the second half, in the 92nd minute, Gabriel had a stud action when defending Bamford, and the referee gave a red card! However, after VAR confirmed that it was Bamford who pushed the foul first, Gabriel’s red card was cancelled. In the 100th minute of the game, Leeds United’s corner kick opportunity failed to pose a threat at the last moment.

In the end, Arsenal had a 1-0 away victory over ZL United and continued to top the Premier League.

Lineups for both teams:

Arsenal: 1-Rumsdale, 4-Ben-White (3-Tierney in the 76th minute), 12-Saliba, 6-Gabriel, 18-Fuan Jianyang, 5-Thomas, 34 -Xhaka, 7-Saka (16-Holding in the 82nd minute), 8-Odegaard (21-Vieira in the 73rd minute), 11-Martinelli, 9-Jesus (82nd minute) 14 – Nketiah)

Leeds United: 1-Meslier, 25-Christensen, 5-Koch, 6-Cooper, 21-Struik, 12-Adams, 7-Aronson, 8-Mark-Road Card (10-Somerville in the 84th minute), 11-Harrison (43-Kleich in the 75th minute), 23-Sinistra (30-Gerhardt in the 89th minute), 19-Rodrigo ( 46th minute 9 – Bamford)

