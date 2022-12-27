Original title: Premier League-Saka Martinelli scored Arsenal 3-1 West Ham lead by 7 points

CCTV News: At 04:00 on December 27th, Beijing time, the 17th round of the 2022/23 Premier League season started. Arsenal defeated West Ham 3-1 at home. Saka, Martinelli and Nketiah scored 3 goals to reverse the situation , Arsenal continued to lead the standings with a 7-point advantage.

In the 4th minute, Odegaard made a direct pass, Saka did not stop the ball, Thomas returned a pass from the right, Saka volleyed from the right side of the penalty area and scored, but the goal was ruled offside.

In the 26th minute, Saliba made a tackle from the edge of the penalty area. The referee judged him to have fouled Bowen and awarded a penalty.

In stoppage time in the first half, Erdegaard shot a long shot in front of the penalty area, and the ball was blocked by Creswell. The referee fined Creswell for handball in the penalty area. After watching the replay, the penalty was a head touch and the penalty was cancelled.

In the 53rd minute, Odegaard cut in from the right side and shot from a long distance. Saka intercepted the ball and formed a one-on-one with the goalkeeper. He easily pushed and scored. 1-1, Arsenal tied the score.

In the 59th minute, Nketiah scrambled for the ball, Odegaard and Xhaka crossed consecutively, Martinelli volleyed from a small angle and scored from the left side of the penalty area, 2-1, Arsenal scored two goals in a row to overtake the score.

In the 69th minute, Odegaard made a direct pass, and Nketiah turned around on the right side of the penalty area to get rid of Correll and shot into the net from the far corner, 3-1, Arsenal sealed the victory.

At the end of the game, Arsenal beat West Ham 3-1.