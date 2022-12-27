Home Sports Premier League-Salah passes Van Dijk to score Liverpool 3-1 Aston Villa-Sports-中工网
Original title: Premier League-Salah passes Van Dijk to score Liverpool 3-1 Aston Villa

CCTV News: At 01:30 on December 27th, Beijing time, the 17th round of the 2022/23 Premier League season started. Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-1 away. Salah passed a shot, Van Dijk and Bajce Tich scored a goal, Liverpool won three consecutive league victories and rose to 6th.

In the 5th minute, Liverpool’s corner kick was cleared, Arnold passed the ball over the top, Robertson inserted a cross from the right, Salah outflanked the goal, 0-1, Liverpool took the lead away.

In the 8th minute, Watkins cut into the penalty area and shot a single-handed shot, but Alisson blocked the ball.

In the 20th minute, Robertson took a free kick from the left and Matip scored a header, but his offside goal was invalid.

In the 37th minute, Arnold took a right corner kick and caused a scuffle in front of the goal. Salah returned a pass, and Van Dijk shot into the net from the left side of the penalty area. 0-2, Liverpool expanded their lead.

In the 46th minute, Buendia made a direct pass, and Watkins faced the goalkeeper one-on-one with a low shot, but the goal was invalid for offside.

In the 59th minute, Douglas Lewis made a cross from the right, and Watkins scored a header, 1-2, and Villa recovered a goal.

In the 81st minute, Nunez responded with a long pass from the left baseline and forced a shot. Olsen saved the ball. Bajcetic picked the ball from the middle of the penalty area and scored with a low shot. Liverpool sealed the victory 1-3.

At the end of the game, Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-1.

