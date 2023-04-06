Chelsea’s search for a successor to Graham Potter (47) becomes a trainer thriller!

New reports about candidates, talks and plans of the London club come out almost every hour.

also read

Now it seems clear: There will be no quick agreement with one of Chelsea’s dream coaches. Instead, a temporary solution should be installed until the end of the season. Club legend and ex-coach Frank Lampard (44) should bring the season to an end before a complete restart takes place. This is reported by the often very well-informed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English “Sun” had already reported on Lampard as an interim solution. It would be a sensational comeback from Lampard, who coached the Blues from 2019 until his sacking in January 2021.

On negotiations with Chelsea in London: ex-Spain coach Luis Enrique Foto: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS

What fits: On Tuesday night, during Chelsea’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool – led by former Potter assistant Bruno Saltor – Lampard was spotted in the stands at Stamford Bridge.

The Lampard solution would give the Chelsea bosses around Todd Boehly time to choose their long-term dream coach with the greatest care. Because one thing is clear: the next shot has to hit the mark. At the top of the Chelsea list: Bayern ex-coach Julian Nagelsmann (35) and former Barça and Spain coach Luis Enrique (52)!

Missile hits ex-Bremer in the head Blood shame in the Holland semifinals

The latter was already in the English capital for negotiations. The Spaniard, who has been without a job since the surprising end of the World Cup with the national team against Morocco (0: 3) at the end of last year, is said to be really excited about the job at Chelsea.

Does Enrique convince the club bosses around Todd Boehly (29) in the talks? And does he even snatch Nagelsmann’s possible new job?

According to Romano, Nagelsmann was said to have been contacted three days ago – there were talks for several days. Nagelsmann is also very open to the Chelsea project. So far, no decision has been made on either side.

In addition, Sporting coach Ruben Amorim (38) and Mauricio Pochettino (51, without a club) are also said to be on the Chelsea list. So far, however, there have been no direct discussions with them. Other traded names such as Naples coach Luciano Spalletti (64) or Tite (61) should not play a real role in the considerations for the time being.

So the coaching question in west London seems to have been settled in the short term, but it remains exciting in the long term.