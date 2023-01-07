original title:

Premier League single game: Mahrez contributes to Manchester City’s narrow win over Chelsea

Xinhua News Agency, London, January 5 (Reporter Zhang Wei) The last game of the 19th round of the Premier League was held on the 5th. Manchester City relied on Mahrez’s goal in the second half to beat Chelsea 1-0 in the away game. Na’s points gap narrowed to 5 points.

At Stamford Bridge on the same day, Chelsea suffered successive losses in the first half. Only 5 minutes into the game, England striker Raheem Sterling went off due to injury. Subsequently, American midfielder Pulisic was also injured in the confrontation and was replaced. However, Manchester City, which has always dominated possession of the ball, failed to suppress their opponents in the first half. Instead, Chelsea performed more proactively.

After changing sides and fighting again, Manchester City’s performance improved significantly. In the 63rd minute, Glarish and Mahrez, who came off the bench, played a role. Glarish sent a wonderful pass to the ground, and Mahrez, who plugged in at the back, succeeded in pushing the empty goal, breaking the deadlock for Manchester City.

Taking advantage of Arsenal’s draw with Newcastle United on the 3rd, Manchester City, which has played 17 games, will reduce the point difference with the “leader” to 5 points. Chelsea, which has 1 win, 1 draw and 4 losses in the past 6 games, is ranked tenth, 10 points behind fourth place Manchester United.

Manchester City coach Guardiola said after the game that there are still 63 points to be won in the next 21 league games, and Manchester City must continue to improve. He said that of course Manchester City hopes to further narrow the gap with Arsenal, but “Arsenal’s performance makes them worthy of their current position.”