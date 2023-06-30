Premier League | Son has ‘rejuvenated’… and he will now be two years younger!

30/06/2023 and las 08:48 CEST

South Korean Tottenham footballer he has gone from being 32 to 30 years old in his country result of a change in law

Now they will adopt International system and they will stop having their birthday every January 1 and counting the gestation stage

Heung-Min Son has had to experience a very peculiar situation. Like any citizen of South Koreaafter the approval of the change in the country’s age law, has seen how its ‘longevity’ was modified. Until now, all citizens turned one more year every January 1, and the date of his birthday did not exist as we understand it in the rest of Western countries.

As a result of the acceptance of the international system, Heung Min-Son, one of the country’s benchmarks, would have “lost” two years of age: he will go from 32 to 30. Son, born on July 8, 1992, is already 30 years old, but until now he was counted 32 in his country. This, however, It’s not a problem for Tottenham or the Premier Leaguewho already had him registered with his ‘real’ age.

In South Korea, the peculiar situation could occur in which a citizen born on December 31 turned two years old in two days, based on the traditional system and the modern international system. Depending on the document and the country, its citizens have one age or another.

Until now, moreover, a newborn was ‘counted’ the months of gestation as part of his life. That is, he was already born with a year. Something that adds to the year completed each January. Peculiarities of the country’s tradition.

A Kang-In Leea footballer also of South Korean origin, the same ‘change’ will be applied to him as Heung-Min Son, the same as the rest of the more than 50 million inhabitants who occupy the country.

