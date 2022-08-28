Original title: Premier League – Sterling doubles Gallagher red Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City

At 22:00 on the evening of August 27th, Beijing time, the fourth round of the Premier League kicked off. Chelsea played against Leicester City at home. In the 28th minute, Gallagher left the field with two yellows and one red. In the 42nd minute, Reece James shot. Zhu, in the 46th minute, Sterling’s world wave broke the goal, in the 62nd minute, Sterling pushed the empty goal to complete a double ring, and in the 65th minute, Barnes shot back from a small angle, and finally Chelsea beat Lei 2-1 at home. Sterling City, ended 2 rounds without a victory.

In the 5th minute, Chelsea quickly counterattacked from the left in the frontcourt. Sterling slanted to the right side of the penalty area. Cheek, who was unmarked in front of the goal, hit the goal at close range but missed. In the 12th minute, Cheek broke into the penalty area and was knocked down. The referee originally awarded a penalty kick, but after seeing the VAR, it was confirmed that Havertz, who was passed to Cheek, was in an offside position, and the penalty kick was cancelled.

In the 28th minute, Leicester City had a chance to counterattack. Gallagher stretched his foot and tripped Somar, who was rushing. Counting the yellow card he received in the 22nd minute, Gallagher ate twice in 6 minutes. Huang, was sent off with accumulated red cards, and Chelsea had to fight with ten men.

In the 34th minute, Leicester City took a corner kick in the frontcourt. Barnes beat Chelsea goalkeeper Mendy to score a header. Then the referee signaled to collide with the goalkeeper first, and the goal was blown out.

Because the two sides were caught in a midfield fight, the first half was extremely dull, and the two teams only had one shot in the first 40 minutes of the game.

It wasn’t until the 42nd minute that the second kick of the whole game came late. Sterling from the left in the frontcourt crossed the penalty area. The ball was pushed out by the defender, and Reese James, who followed up, burst into the center post. In the 43rd minute, Castagne made a long pass to the frontcourt. Vardy rushed to the right side of the penalty area and then pushed with a single shot. The ball slightly missed the left baseline.

In the 45th and 3rd minutes, Hall picked a pass to the penalty area and was pushed out. Tielemans, who followed up, intercepted the ball and scored a point to the right. The unmarked Praet burst into the goal and was saved by Mendy. .

At the end of the half, the two teams entered halftime with a score of 0-0.

In the 46th minute, Cucurella on the left side of the frontcourt crossed the ball to Sterling, who dribbled the ball to the top of the arc and hit the goal with a curved ball. The ball went straight into the dead corner and the score became 1-0! It was also the first goal of Sterling’s Blues career.

In the 48th minute, Cucurella made a precise cross from the left to the goal. Sterling hit the goal and the ball came out of the center post. In the 52nd minute, Tielemans crossed to the penalty area, and Castagne headed wide. In the 58th minute, Ishinacho dribbled the ball to the top of the arc in a row, and the ball fell at the feet of teammate Barnes, who lifted his foot and shot directly.

In the 62nd minute, Chelsea launched an offensive from the right side. Reese James from the bottom line on the right side of the penalty area made a cross to the goal. Sterling pushed forward and easily pushed the empty goal. The score became 2-0!

In the 65th minute, Leicester City counterattacked in the frontcourt and then quickly counterattacked. Vardy, who got the ball at the top of the arc, moved back one point spiritually. Watt’s supplementary defense, a small-angle burst shot and hit the goal successfully, the score became 1-2! In the 72nd minute, Barnes continued to dribble from the left in the frontcourt and then came to the penalty area. Then he shot a shot and was blocked by Mendy. In the 77th minute, Tielemans near the middle circle made a long pass to the frontcourt. Vardy broke into the penalty area to form a single-handed shot. Chelsea goalkeeper Mendy made a brave attack to save Vardy’s shot. In the 83rd minute, Tielemans-Valdy connected again. Tielemans made a long pass from the backcourt to accurately find Vardy in the frontcourt. The latter single-handedly entered the penalty area. Hit the side net. In the 86th minute, Ayoze Perez in the middle of the penalty area received a straight pass from Amate, and then his explosive shot hit the goal but hit the crossbar, and Chelsea escaped again. Subsequently, both sides failed to rewrite the score, and Chelsea, who fought with ten men, narrowly beat Leicester City 2-1. List of matches for both teams: Chelsea (352): 16-Mendy/6-Thiago-Silva, 14-Chaloba, 24-Reece-James/32-Cucurella (91st minute, 21-Chilewell) , 5-Jorginho (74th minute, 8-Kovacic), 23-Gallagher, 12-Chick, 19-Mount (46th minute, 28-Aspilicueta) /17-Sterling (74th minute, 10-Plisic), 29-Haverts See also Ganz flies fourth in the semi-final in the 400 hurdles with a time with a Lazzaro mustache close to a bang Leicester City (4141): 1-Ward/2-Justin, 6-Evans, 18-Amate, 27-Castagne/42-Somar (55 minutes, 14-Ishina Joe)/7-Barnes, 8-Tielemans, 22-Hall, 26-Plaai (55th minute, 17-Ayoze-Perez)/9-Valdi (rad)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: