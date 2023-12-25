Home » Premier League summary: Manchester United lost to Arsenal in London, Liverpool made a draw
Premier League summary: Manchester United lost to Arsenal in London, Liverpool made a draw

Manchester United suffered a 0-2 defeat at the hands of West Ham United in a Premier League away game, leaving them in eighth place as they head into Christmas. The game saw West Ham United secure two goals in the second half, with Bowen hitting an overhead kick in the 72nd minute and Kudus sealing the victory with a low shot in the 78th minute.

Manchester United’s current season record stands at 9 wins, 1 draw, and 8 losses, leaving them with 28 points in the Premier League standings. Their next match will be against Aston Villa, who are currently placed third in the standings with 39 points.

In another key match, Arsenal and Liverpool battled to a 1-1 draw, with centre-back Gabriel scoring for Arsenal in the 4th minute and Mohamed Salah equalizing for Liverpool in the 29th minute. The match ended with both teams earning a point each.

Other notable matches in the Premier League saw Tottenham securing a 2-1 victory over Everton, Nottingham Forest falling to Bournemouth with a 2-3 scoreline, Luton defeating Newcastle United 1-0, and Fulham losing 0-2 to Burnley. The Premier League continues to provide exciting and competitive matches as the season progresses.

