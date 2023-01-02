Home Sports Premier League synthesis: Liverpool lucky to reverse West Ham United’s five-game losing streak – Teller Report
Premier League synthesis: Liverpool lucky to reverse West Ham United's five-game losing streak

Premier League synthesis: Liverpool lucky to reverse West Ham United's five-game losing streak

Premier League round-up: Liverpool lucky to reverse West Ham’s five-game losing streak

Xinhua News Agency, London, December 30 (Reporter Zhang Wei) There were two contests in the Premier League on the 30th. Liverpool relied on two own goals from their opponents to beat Leicester City 2:1, and West Ham United lost 0:2 at home. Rentford suffered a five-game losing streak in the league.

Liverpool, who were playing at home, conceded the first goal in just 4 minutes of the opening day. Their poor defense gave their opponents an opportunity. After being attacked all the way by Dewsbury Hall, they singled out goalkeeper Alisson and succeeded. However, Liverpool’s powerful offensive firepower did not fail because of this. They achieved an overtake in the first half, but they all relied on own goals, and they were “gifted” by the same visiting team player.

In the 38th minute, Arnold crossed the penalty area. Leicester City defender Faes tried to clear the siege, but hooked the ball into his own goal. Seven minutes later, Nunez’s shot hit the post and it was Faez who bounced the ball into the net again. The Belgian thus became the fourth player in Premier League history to score two own goals in a game.

Although Liverpool failed to expand the score afterwards, they achieved four consecutive victories with 3 points and temporarily ranked sixth with 28 points after 16 games.

West Ham United played at home on the same day and put a lot of pressure on Brentford’s defense after the opening. However, Brentford, who withstood the home team’s offensive, quickly showed off. In the 18th minute, the Brentford player’s volley was saved by the West Ham United goalkeeper, but Tony hit a close-range supplementary shot. Before the end of the first half, Brentford used the counterattack to get another goal from Da Silva, and finally won 2:0.

West Ham, which has lost five games in a row, is currently only one point above the relegation zone. Brentford, who played 17 games, climbed to ninth in the standings.

