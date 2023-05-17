Premier League Table | Newcastle and Brighton, in search of the ‘impossible’ challenge

This Thursday, Newcastle and Brighton will face each other to decide their participation in European competitions

Both are in the final stretch of their excellent seasons and one more victory would practically ensure their goals.

Above the rest, in the Premier League the seasons of Newcastle and Brighton must be highlighted, who will meet this Thursday at 8:30 p.m. CET to try to seal their participation in Europe next season. Something that, at the beginning of the course, seemed impossible.

The two revelations of the course reach the final stretch with the possibility of being in the Champions League, the ‘magpies’, and the ‘seagulls’ in the Europa League. Although they both depend on themselves at the moment, Brighton is the one that has it best. But you can’t relax. In the first game (matchday 2), the match was settled with a 0-0 draw.

Fierce fight for Europe

The upper zone of the Premier League is very disputed. For the highest European competition, Newcastle, Manchester United, tied on points, and Liverpool, with one more game but one less pointthe two most important places in the table are played.

Just one step below are those of De Zerbi. Located in sixth place with one point more than Tottenham and Aston Villa, the two games less gives them some margin to be able to assume a possible slip.

Newcastle against hegemony

The nouveau riche of the English competition, Newcastle, have remained in the top positions since they reached them on matchday 12 and their regularity is very close to giving them their reward. Good sports planning helped by the injection of capital, added to the work of Eddie Howe at the helm of the team has been crucial in shaking the hegemony of the Big 6.

Newcastle players celebrating the win | EFE

A very balanced team that they have found in defense and goal, with the signing of Pope, their best weapon. Along with Manchester City, they are the least thrashed teams in the competition, having received 31 goals each. Although in recent days they have also been especially successful in attack, beating Tottenham, West Ham and Everton.

It is in their hands, but they arrive with a bad taste in their mouths after having added only one point in the two previous meetings. The defeat against Arsenal and the draw against Leeds have complicated an objective that seemed practically achieved.

Brighton scares the ‘Big Six’ of the Premier League | Agencies

Brighton, with the good game by flag

Brighton have wowed the Premier League with their game. The commitment to De Zerbi has been a success and currently, the ‘seagull’ style is one of the most recognizable. They want the ball and they know how to move it to beat their opponents with the ball.

In fact, they are known as the ‘giant killer’ team. During the course they have been passing over the largest. The last one, Arsenal, who was beaten 3-0 at the Emirates last weekend.

If it weren’t for the fact that they have deflated against teams from the lower partEverton endorsed them 5-1 last Wednesday, we would be talking about them as a serious candidate to play in the Champions League.

Great game that is coming between two teams that They have managed to change the ‘color’ of the top of the Premier League table.