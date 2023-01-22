Home Sports Premier League, the English have made themselves the Super League
Sports

Premier League, the English have made themselves the Super League

by admin
Premier League, the English have made themselves the Super League

The revenue ranking, with 11 Premier clubs among the top 20 in Europe, seals a work that began in 1992. Analyst Deloitte: “We have to ask ourselves not if but when all 20 Premier teams will appear in the top 30”

While Premier League clubs continue to compulsively shop the market, analyst firm Deloitte has released the new Money League: for the first time, more than half of the clubs in Europe’s top 20 revenues come from the same country. Indeed, England, capable of placing Manchester City in the lead for the second year in a row, at an altitude of 731 million, and boasting 11 representatives in the top 20 places in the turnover ranking.

See also  Pont-Saint-Martin, the twenty-two Gamba Italian champion of progressive shooting

You may also like

From Hansen to Hojlund: the top ten Danish...

Juve-Atalanta, De Roon exclusive: “Bergamo, the Champions League,...

Australian Open Comprehensive: Djokovic continues his winning streak,...

Juve youth market: Crespi. Di Biase and the...

Shooting in Ancona: two people injured

The janitor Giusy, Spalletti and the capital gains...

LIVE Sinner-Tsitsipas for the quarterfinals of the Australian...

all launch games, from Gran Turismo to Resident...

Udinese, there is Deulofeu to beat Sampdoria

Customs ruins a copy of Pokémon Yellow: it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy