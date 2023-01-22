While Premier League clubs continue to compulsively shop the market, analyst firm Deloitte has released the new Money League: for the first time, more than half of the clubs in Europe’s top 20 revenues come from the same country. Indeed, England, capable of placing Manchester City in the lead for the second year in a row, at an altitude of 731 million, and boasting 11 representatives in the top 20 places in the turnover ranking.