Arsenal will also be at the top of the table, but City is at the top of the Gazzetta Power Ranking, the ranking that measures the strengths of the Premier League. Guardiola’s team also confirmed in the derby with United to be clearly superior to the others. Gunners in second place, Tottenham retains the third despite the first knockout of the season. Among the big names, Chelsea goes up and United goes down. You also change in the queue. Here is the complete ranking.