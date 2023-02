Second consecutive success for the Gunners who conquer Leicester thanks to a goal by Martinelli. City responded with a 4-1 win against Bournemouth: world champion Julian Alvarez and the usual Erling Haaland also scored. In the safety zone, important victories for Leeds and West Ham against Southampton and Nottingham. Aston Villa’s external blow after three defeats in a row. In the evening, Liverpool didn’t go beyond a 0-0 draw at Palace

ALL PREMIER HIGHLIGHTS