Original title: Premier League-Thomas World Bo Jesus contributed to Arsenal 3-1 ten-man Tottenham continued to lead

At 19:30 on the evening of October 1st, Beijing time, a new round of the Premier League started. Arsenal welcomed the North London derby with Tottenham at home. In the 20th minute of the first half, Thomas World Wave scored, and in the 32nd minute, Kane A spot shot equalized the score; in the 50th minute of the second half, Jesus made a supplementary shot in front of the goal, in the 62nd minute, Emerson left the field in red, in the 67th minute, Xhaka volleyed and hit the goal to expand the score, and finally Arsenal 3-1 at home Beating the rivals Tottenham, the Gunners continued to lead the Premier League with 21 points in 8 rounds! After 8 rounds of Tottenham’s first defeat in the league this season, the points are 17 points.

In the 2nd minute, Saka attacked from the right and sent a cross. Martinelli on the left side of the penalty area volleyed the ball and hit the goal. The ball was blocked by the goalkeeper. But then Martinelli’s corner kick was of poor quality, and the ball was directly taken out of the bottom line. In the 3rd minute, Saka passed the penalty area from the middle of the frontcourt, and Xhaka in front of the goal hit the goal with a spiritual heel. In the 9th minute, Martinelli, who rushed forward from the left, faced the double-team of defenders Emerson and Richarlison, and completed the extraordinary with a spiritual pick.

In the 12th minute, Odegaard at the top of the arc received the ball from Saka, and the subsequent long-range shot was blocked by Lori. Then Lori drove to the front court with big feet, and Kane rushed all the way to the right side of the penalty area and then volleyed and missed the goal. In the 16th minute, Xhaka burst into the goal from the left side of the penalty area, and the ball missed the right goal slightly.

In the 20th minute, Arsenal made a multi-foot pass in the frontcourt, and finally Ben White gave the ball to Thomas in the middle of the frontcourt. The latter was caught off guard with a long-range shot and went straight into the net, and the score became 1-0! It is worth mentioning that, before Thomas scored, the Arsenal team completed a total of 21 passes.In the 27th minute, Sun Xingmin near the middle circle made a long pass to the front court. Perisic inserted into the left side of the penalty area and hit the door and kicked it away.In the 32nd minute, Richarlison was brought down by Gabriel in the penalty area. The referee decisively awarded a penalty kick, and then Kane took the penalty kick and the score became 1-1!In the 37th minute, Tottenham quickly counterattacked in the frontcourt. Perisic crossed from the left to the goal, but Kane’s header was not strong enough, and the ball was easily won by Ramsdale. In the 43rd minute, Erde scored a high score on the left side of the penalty area. After Jesus received the ball, Jesus dribbled past 2 people, but the subsequent hit was blocked by Lori.

At the end of halftime, the two teams entered halftime with a score of 1-1.

In the 47th minute, Erdegaard’s long-range shot from the middle of the frontcourt was blocked, and then Thomas, who followed up from the outside, continued to block the long-range shot.In the 50th minute, Saka blasted a shot from the right side of the penalty area, causing Lori to let go. Romero in front of the goal hesitated to make a clearance. Jesus followed up and hit the goal successfully, and the score became 2-1!In the 53rd minute, Jesus fell to the ground in a restricted area confrontation, but the referee did not say anything. In the 58th minute, Richarlison made an inverted triangle pass back to the middle of the penalty area, and Hoiber shot the goal and kicked it away. In the 59th minute, Xhaka at the top of the arc picked a pass to the penalty area, Jesus followed up with a header and hit the goal too high, and the ball was won by the goalkeeper.

In the 61st minute, the situation on the field changed. Tottenham defender Emerson maliciously kicked Martinelli in a defense. The slow motion showed that Emerson had a malicious action of stepping on the opponent’s calf. The referee decisively showed a red card, and Tottenham had to 10 people challenged. In the 67th minute, Thomas gave a through ball to the frontcourt. Martinelli dribbled the ball to the top of the arc and made a short pass calmly. Xhaka followed up with a volley and hit the goal, making the score 3-1!It is worth mentioning that after Xhaka scored, Kane and his teammate Dell once had a small spat because of this loss. In the 76th minute, Tottenham got a set ball in the frontcourt, and Kane took the ball directly on the wall. In the 89th minute, Tierney took a long shot from the left side of the frontcourt and was saved by Lori.

Neither side was able to rewrite the score afterwards, and Arsenal finally defeated their city rivals Tottenham 3-1 at home.

Lineup for both sides

Arsenal (4231): 1-Rumsdale/4-Ben White (89th minute, 18-Fu’an Jianyang), 6-Gabriel, 12-Saliba, 35-Zinchenko (72nd) Minutes, 3-Tierney)/5-Thomas (72nd minute, 23-Lokunga), 34-Xhaka/8-Odegao (78th minute, 21-Fabio Vieira), 7-Saka, 11-Martinelli/9-Jesus (79th minute, 14-Nketiah)

Tottenham (3421): 1-Lori/15-Dell, 17-Romero, 34-Lenglet (70th minute, 6-Davinson-Sanchez)/12-Emmerson, 5-Hoy Biel (74th minute, 4-Skip), 30-Bentancur, 14-Perisic (70th minute, 38-Bisuma)/7-Sun Xingmin (71st minute, 2-more) Hetty), 9-Richardson (70th minute, 19-Sessegnon)/10-Kane

(rad)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: