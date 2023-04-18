Premier League title race: Arsenal’s anxious look in the rear-view mirror

Status: 04/17/2023 2:03 p.m

The Arsenal FC, sovereign table leader for months in the Premier Leaguehas its lead up Manchester City almost lost. Before the direct duel, the master appears again with old self-confidence.

On Monday (April 17th, 2023) the English sports pages were conspicuously often on non-specialist terrain. At least when looking back at the FC game Arsenalwho at West Ham United ended in a 2-2 draw. The table leader, after the 2: 2 in the previous week in Liverpoollost a two-goal lead for the second year in a row.

Arsenals projection up Manchester City, which was eight points four weeks ago, has shrunk to four. Because the “Gunners“And if you already have one more game on your account, your once comfortable cushion is almost gone. Which made many a TV expert become a hobby psychologist: “ You will be sitting in the changing room and by now everyone will be pondering “said former striker Chris Sutton in the BBC after the second lost win within a week. “ You have to ask if they really have enough mental resilience to be able to win the title in the end. “

Next weekend the “Gunners” the bottom of the table Southampton, but on the following Wednesday, the possibly decisive championship test is due: the direct duel with the pursuer and champions Manchester City. The “ sky blue battleship “, which has always been on the screen since autumn, at a seemingly safe distance, like the “Guardian” wrote. Which is now suddenly getting closer and appears threateningly large in the rear-view mirror, “ bursting with strength, swinging his fists, one hand already clutching the rear bumper “.

Arsenal coach Arteta: “30 strong minutes is not enough”

In view of this threat, Arsenal did indeed look a bit fragile in the past few games. To Liverpool’s Anfield Road other teams have let themselves be overwhelmed. But at West Ham, the Gunners let themselves be snatched from control of the game after a dominant early phase – and even after the “Hammers“No reaction ready. Her trainer Mikel Arteta also criticized this:” We made ourselves too comfortable after the tour and lost confidence. 30 strong minutes are not enough. ”

The fact that Bukayo Saka missed the chance of a potentially crucial third goal from the penalty spot also fit into the often-repeated image of a team contemplating the risk of failure.

City under Guardiola – like a perfectly adjusted winning machine

Manchester City on the other hand, still boasting the undisputed best squad in the Premier League, are back in action for the crucial part of the season as the infamous Pep Guardiola-tuned winning machine that has lifted the league four times in the past five years. In the pre-season, City showed no weakness for weeks in what tended to be a nerve-wracking long-distance duel with Liverpool and apparently unimpressed defended a wafer-thin lead to the finish.

City have recently won six in a row in the league and have not lost in 14 games in all competitions. What they can do with teams that don’t face them with 100% certainty and conviction in their own strength was also felt by FC Bayern in the premier class last week, in the humiliating 3-0 loss in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

“Cinderella” Arsenal – suddenly a title candidate again

Arsenal, on the other hand, have actually been in other dimensions in recent years. In the Champions League the “Gunners“, once a permanent guest in the premier class, hasn’t made it for five years. Arsenal have also had nothing to win in the Premier League for 19 years, since the championship title of the legendary “Invincible“, who had not lost a single game of the season at the time.

The “Cinderella” story seems all the more promising, sailing past the flagships from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester to the title this season. But the drop is just as great, after the “Gunners” have led the table almost since the beginning of the agonizingly long season.

Odegaard: “We still have it in our own hands”