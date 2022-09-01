At London Stadium, the Hammers made up for Kehrer’s own goal with a goal from Soucek. Debut for Paquetà

Tottenham gets stuck. At home to West Ham it ends 1-1, with Conte’s team that is recovered by the excellent Soucek in the second half the advantage obtained in the first half on Kehrer’s own goal. Without Scamacca, stopped by a virus that made them miss the last two training sessions, the Hammers grow, finding their first goal of the season at the London Stadium and giving Paquetà, the most expensive purchase in their history, a precious point for his debut . Tottenham instead regresses: they continue to play badly as in the last games, but this time they do not win and momentarily lose the City train, now only behind Arsenal leaders with full points.

Conte takes it out on the Var, who removed a penalty from the Spurs at the hands of Crosswell. “I think that here we should stop with the Var – blurts the coach -. I accept the mistakes of the referees, they are human and I can live with them. But it is incredible that people behind a monitor find a way to make mistakes. I told the referee that with penalty had made the right decision: Crosswell had jumped with open arm. Unacceptable that Var made him change it. And it is the second game that happens to us. I talked to the other coaches: no one is happy with how things are going “.

THE KEYS — However, Conte cannot be satisfied with this point. Tottenham failed to create, suffering from West Ham’s breezy play. Son continues not to score and so Kane in attack has to do everything himself, with Perisic always dangerous on the left but Royal never a factor on the right. And the outsiders are one of the keys to Conte’s game. The Italian coach waits until the 76th minute to insert Richarlison, his only change in the match: it is clear that with the new players there is still a lot of work to be done, given that even Bissouma, owner in place of the bruised Bentancur, runs in circles. For Moyes’ team, on the other hand, it is a good point. The absence of Scamacca forced the coach to ask Antonio for another hand, creative enough to take a post and serve the 1-1 assist. There is still something to correct and Paqueta to integrate, but the transformation of the Hammers continues. After a slow start to the season, now goals and points are also coming. See also Men's football draws Japan, women's football draws Korea

THE MATCH — Referee Bankes takes four minutes around 15 minutes to decide, with the help of the Var, that when Cresswell touches the ball with his hand in the box on Kane’s header it is not a penalty. West Ham took control of the game and hit a sensational post with Antonio in the 22nd minute, but it was the guests who moved on in the 34th minute, when Kehrer to anticipate Son in the center of the area deflected a cross from Kane into his own goal. The hosts open the second half with a 1-1 goal: Antonio acts as a support for the insertion of Soucek, who puts Lloris on the near post. It is the 55th minute, but Tottenham are no longer able to react, arriving with difficulty from the parts of Fabianski. Moyes makes Paqueta debut and enjoys the West Ham to come: the one that aims to annoy teams like Tottenham, with the best chances created by the Hammers.

