Premier League TV rights sold for 7.8 billion euros

The English Premier League has sold the TV rights to the championship for a record sum of 7.8 billion euros. This is the most lucrative deal ever signed in the UK.

Starting from 2025/26, Sky and TNT will share the annual package consisting of 270 matches which will be broadcast live on TV.

The rights to broadcast the day’s highlights remain with the BBC. The traditional ban on broadcasting matches scheduled for Saturday afternoon, at 3:00 local time, has been confirmed, while all matches in the early afternoon of Sunday can be seen on TV.

Sky has secured four of the five packages for a minimum of 215 live matches, including the 10 matches on the final day of the season.

There will also be more midweek days where matches will be broadcast simultaneously and fans will be able to choose which ones to watch.

A contract signed by the Premier League which is more than double that of the Italian Serie A (900 million per season). In fact, it amounts to approximately 1.95 billion euros per season.

Share this: Facebook

X

