Premier League: West Ham confirm Rice’s departure – probably target Arsenal

Status: 07/15/2023 10:36 a.m

Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal has been a deal for two weeks. West Ham United has now officially confirmed the departure – Arsenal have not been named as buyers.

West Ham United have officially confirmed Declan Rice’s record move but have not mentioned Arsenal as the England international’s most likely new club. “West Ham United can confirm that an agreement has been reached to see Declan Rice leave the club for a British record fee,” the Hammers said.

Allegedly 121.8 million euros transfer fee

The defensive midfielder’s move to Arsenal has been expected for days. According to British media, both clubs have agreed on a transfer fee of 105 million pounds (121.8 million euros). After West Ham’s confirmation of the departure, there was initially nothing to be read on the Arsenal channels about Rice’s commitment.

Arsenal is also not mentioned as a new club in the player’s open letter published on the “Hammers” website. According to a “Sky” report, Arsenal’s lawyers had delayed the move, causing frustration at West Ham.

Several clubs were interested in Rice

Whether the 24-year-old Rice can set out on a trip to the USA on Sunday with his new team led by German national player Kai Havertz, who also came from Chelsea this summer, initially remained open.

Before Rice agreed a transfer with Arsenal, several clubs had been interested in signing him. Most recently, Manchester City is said to have dropped out of the betting. FC Bayern Munich was also said to be interested in Rice. He played a total of 245 competitive games for West Ham, last season he won the Conference League with the club.

“No player is bigger than the club”

“Declan will always hold a special place in the hearts of Hammers fans and everyone at the club,” said co-owner David Sullivan, according to the press release. However, coach David Moyes added: “West Ham United are a huge club and history has shown that no player is ever bigger than the club.”

