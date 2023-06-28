Premier League | Why will Arsenal pay 75 million euros for Kai Havertz?

28/06/2023 and las 17:34 CEST

Although the movement is not yet official, images of the Chelsea footballer with the ‘gunner’ shirt have already been leaked

The German, after a decaffeinated stage at Stamford Bridge, will be the great first signing of the summer for Arteta’s team

Kai Havertz it will change colors, but not city. The German soccer player 24 years It will be the first big signing of the summer of the Arsenal of Mikel Arteta and will leave the Chelsea in exchange of €75 million. Although it is not yet official, images of the ‘blue’ player with the ‘gunner’ shirt are already circulating on the networks, so it will most likely be announced in the next few hours.

After being closely related to the Real Madrid to make up for the significant drop in Karim Benzemawill finally land on the Emirates after a decaffeinated step by Stamford Bridge. But why would Arsenal venture to pay 75 million euros to sign a player who has failed to explode in London as he did at Bayer Leverkusen?

ANOTHER PIECE TO THE PUZZLE

Arsenal’s main problem in the previous season was the template depth. The team of Arteta He had a very good pace to raise the Premierbut they lacked a march at the end of the stage and ended up getting stuck, watching how the Manchester City of Guardiola passed them on the right. Bypassing the goalkeepers, up to six players from the Arsenal exceeded 3,000 minutes in PremierGabriel (4,133′), Saka (3,744′), Xhaka (3,702′), White (3,469′), Martinelli (3,440′) and Ødegaard (3,404′). On the part of the Citynone.

Obviously, solutions were also lacking in attack. Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli y Of They were all three untouchable. then came Trossard in winter, which provided oxygen and rest. Nketiah y Nelson they performed above expectations when it was their turn to play and Marquinhos had no participation. The arrival of Havertzwith a very versatile profile, will offer many options to Arteta to draw his trident and distribute the minutes up front.

A SPECIAL FOOTBALL PLAYER

Kai Havertz has 24 years and will join a very exciting project, in which the great pieces stand out for their youth. He will be called to be one of the leaders of the next decade of the ‘gunner’ team. The German has some characteristics that are difficult to find in a footballer: despite his 1.93 m tallmoves with a agility and one coordination inappropriate for someone of his stature, combining elegance with the ability to retain the ball from behind and be important in the passing game.

It will be the Swiss Army knife of Arteta, providing solutions in many field sites. He can play forward, on the right side with a changed leg or behind the ‘9’. At Chelsea he hooked on many occasions the attack with defense, going down to look for the ball far behind, exploiting his great vision of the game. With a little more success than in the last two seasons, he is a footballer who can easily sign double figures in goals and assists.

This year, in a Chelsea aimlessly, he has played 47 games in which he has scored nine goals and distributed an assistance, quite discreet records compared to those he exhibited in the Bundesliga. In his last two courses at the Bayer Leverkusen frame 20 and 18 goals respectively (2018/19 y 2019/20).

SOUL OF MIDDLE POINT

A Havertz He likes to flow down the field to receive more behind and organize. Thus, Arteta will add another player to his project with inventive capacity. It moves through practically the entire field of play. All of this, together with his great left foot, both in mid-distance shots and in deliveries to his teammates, make him a very dangerous player away from the area.

In turn, German is also useful in situations of counterattack. He has a great stride that allows him to drive the ball at a good pace or reach open spaces with ease. In the same way, his stature allows him to play with his back to the defense and lean on his teammates who go all out on the attack.

The price he will pay Arsenal It is high but the conditions it meets Havertz they are special. If the play goes well Artetahe Emirates You will really enjoy the elegance of the German.

