Premier Li Qiang to Attend Hangzhou Asian Games Closing Ceremony and Host Reception for Foreign Leaders

Hangzhou, China – Premier Li Qiang of the State Council will be attending the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on October 8, according to an announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China. Li Qiang will also be hosting a welcome banquet and reception for foreign leaders attending the closing ceremony.

Taking over from President Xi Jinping, Li Qiang’s presence at the Asian Games closing ceremony is seen by some as a continuation of the Chinese Communist Party’s “Asian Games diplomacy.” This approach aims to strengthen diplomatic ties through high-profile international events.

The opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games was announced by President Xi Jinping on September 23. During the opening ceremony, Xi Jinping emphasized the use of sports to promote peace and reject Cold War mentalities and camp confrontations.

Contrary to expectations, only 7 out of the 45 member countries of the Asian Games attended the opening ceremony with government officials. Another four countries sent representatives from the royal family. This is a significant contrast to the presence of dignitaries from 80 countries at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The influence of the Chinese Communist Party’s sports diplomacy has seen a decline in recent years, with Western politicians boycotting the 2022 Winter Olympics due to human rights concerns. However, the CCP continues to invest in these events to showcase its wealth and political influence.

Critics argue that the Hangzhou Asian Games, with its extravagant spending and restrictions imposed on residents, demonstrate the CCP’s priorities and the contrast between prosperity and decline. Social media users have expressed their discontent with the government’s focus on large-scale events at the expense of the people’s well-being.

While the CCP is engaged in “home diplomacy” through the Asian Games, President Xi Jinping’s absence from the G20 summit in India and his decision to send Vice Chairman Han Zheng to the United Nations General Assembly indicate a shift in his approach. It seems that Xi Jinping is reframing his diplomatic strategy and returning to the circle of friends China had during the Mao era.

As the Hangzhou Asian Games come to a close, the CCP’s diplomatic circle may be shrinking, and its international influence may be waning. The scale of the Asian Games itself highlights this trend, with a smaller number of countries participating compared to previous international sporting events hosted by China.

Premier Li Qiang’s attendance at the closing ceremony and the reception for foreign leaders aims to strengthen partnerships and bridge diplomatic gaps. The Chinese Communist Party continues to use these opportunities to showcase its commitment to diplomacy and international cooperation.

