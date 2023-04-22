Premier: Liverpool chasing Europe, in the queue is tussle – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 22 APR – By beating Nottingham Forest 3-2, now penultimate in the standings, Liverpool are trying to get back in the race for Europe with six matchdays remaining in the Premier League. With 50 points, the Reds are just three points behind fifth-placed Tottenham, who visit Newcastle tomorrow.



At Anfield Road the match heated up in the second half, with Liverpool immediately opening the scoring through Diogo Jota.



Williams equalized in the 6th minute but the Nottingham defenders gave away the second goal to the Portuguese, letting him kick freely in the 10th minute, convinced he was offside.



Very combative, Forest managed to earn 2-2 through Morgan Gibbs-White but Liverpool had the last word through Mohamed Salah in the 30th minute. With 50 points, the Reds are just three points behind fifth-placed Tottenham, who will host Newcastle tomorrow.



At the bottom of the standings is tussle. Leicester beat Wolverhampton 2-1 in a comeback and keep their hopes of salvation alive. Ranieri’s former team climbed back to 28 in the standings, in fourth from bottom, given the defeat at Forest and the 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace of Everton, who in turn have 28 points but third from bottom . Leeds also remain in the red zone, who lost 2-1 at Fulham and precede the Foxes and Liverpool’s second team by just one point. In another fixture on Matchday 32, Brentford and Aston Villa drew 1-1 and Unai Emery’s men, sixth in the table, remain in the European race alongside Liverpool.



