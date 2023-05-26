Premier: Manchester Utd-Chelsea 4-1, 17th knockout of the Blues – Football

8
(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 25 – Seventeenth defeat in the Premier League for Chelsea: the Blues were beaten 4-1 at Old Trafford by Manchester United. The Red Devils secure the third place in the standings with 72 points, which is worth qualifying for the Champions League. For Manchester United goals from Casemiro, Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Rashford. Goal of the flag scored by the Portuguese Felix for Chelsea. (HANDLE).
