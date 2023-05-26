Home » Premier: Manchester Utd-Chelsea 4-1, 17th knockout of the Blues – Football
Sports

Premier: Manchester Utd-Chelsea 4-1, 17th knockout of the Blues – Football

by admin
Premier: Manchester Utd-Chelsea 4-1, 17th knockout of the Blues – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 25 – Seventeenth defeat in the Premier League for Chelsea: the Blues were beaten 4-1 at Old Trafford by Manchester United. The Red Devils secure the third place in the standings with 72 points, which is worth qualifying for the Champions League. For Manchester United goals from Casemiro, Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Rashford. Goal of the flag scored by the Portuguese Felix for Chelsea. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy