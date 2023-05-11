Home » Premier Market | Italy, possible destination for Pulisic
05/11/2023 at 2:08 PM

CEST


Without a place in Chelsea, the American can change the Premier for Calcio

Napoli is emerging as the destination of the talented midfielder

Christian Pulisic’s future could be a long way from Stamford Bridge. From England there is already talk of his departure from Chelsea, where he has been relegated to ostracism, and his fate could be calcium.

Y more specifically, the new Serie A champion, Napoli. As published by the ‘Daily Mail’, the partenopeo group stands as the main candidate to take over the services of the American, who is currently 24 years old.

The Neapolitans have a difficult time retaining their two main figures, the Georgian Kvaratskleia and the Nigerian Osimhen, and the interest of the ‘blues’ in the latter could make Pulisic enter the operation to lower the cost of the transfer. Even Boehly can’t spend as much as he wants.

Pulisic landed at Chelsea in the summer of 2019 and He has a contract until next summer, with the end of the 23-24 season. Its loss of prominence in London has been as gradual as it is continuous and he himself seeks a way out in search of minutes. A Champions League Naples could be a solution.

There are even more options in Italy, not in vain His former teammate Giroud valued his virtues as a footballer a few days ago. The Milan would not see with bad eyes either incorporate a player like Pulisic.

