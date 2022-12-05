The 43-year-old Argentine, legend of the circuit, wins yet another trophy in his career. The fourth with Spanish. The Italian tournament starts today

Still Bela, always Bela. Despite being 43 years old, the legend of the “shovel” takes home yet another trophy in an extraordinary career, the fourth with the Spaniard Arturo Coello and the 163rd overall. After the successes of the World Padel Tour in Miami, Madrid and Amsterdam, the two also win the first trophy of the Premier Padel, the new international circuit organized by Luigi Carraro’s Fip which will close its first year with the P1 in Milan, scheduled from today December 11th.

Samples — The first piece of news is that Bela had never won in Mexico. It took him the Sonoma Club of Monterrey to place the first flag. After beating Chingotto and Garrido in three sets in the semifinals, he and Coello took home the trophy in an hour and a half against Sanyo Gutierrez and Agustin Tapia (6-3 3-6 6-3). The Spaniard, in the press room, excited and moved, revealed that as a child he slept with Belasteguin’s book on his bedside table. On Sunday he celebrated his fourth trophy together with the Argentine: “We gave everything, we focused 100% on the goal. We are proud to have won the first Premier Padel title.”

In Milan — Now they will try an encore. The Premier Padel of Milan starts today, the P1 tournament scheduled at the Allianz Cloud, home of the Next Gen Atp Finals. While waiting for the derby between Di Giovanni/Cattaneo and Cremona/Cassetta in the first round, there will be four Azzurri involved in the first day: Facundo Dominguez and the Frenchman Benjamin Tison will play the third match at the Central against the Spaniards Ortega/ Martì Vaño. Aris Patiniotis, in tandem Cristian Gutierrez, finds José Luis Gonzalez and Miguel Garcia, while Nicolas Suescun and Aday Santana will face Eduardo Chillaron and Juan Esbri. Curiosity: Federico… Mouriño is in the main draw. Argentinian, born in ’99, his surname recalls that of the Roma coach. In 2010 he won the Treble with Inter. From tomorrow on the field all the big names. See also World Padel Tour, the program of the new season. Here is the guide

