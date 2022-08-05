Galan and Lebron, winners of the last two majors, will challenge Gutierrez and Tapia. Di Nenno-Navarro against Lima-Stupaczuk the other semifinal. On the field from 18

The Madrid tournament in the final rush. The semifinals are scheduled for today at 6 pm, tomorrow evening the final at the WiZink Center in the Spanish capital, the “kingdom” of padel in Europe. The first P1 event of the new Premier Padel world circuit is already a success. After the three majors played in Doha, Rome and Paris, the show continued in Madrid. Stands always full, enthusiasm skyrocketing, numerous tickets sold and continuous applause, combined with the visit of Nasser Al Khelaifi a few days ago, number one of PSG, ECA and Qatar Sports Investments, main promoter of the Premier Padel (together with International Padel Federation).

The games — The quarter-finals played on Thursday were a tribute to resilience. The best match was the one between the number one of the circuit, Juan Lebron and Ale Galan, already winners in Rome and Paris, against the two Argentines Federico Chingotto and Juan Tello. Almost three hours of gameplay on the central court of the WiZink Center. A remake of the Roland Garros final won by the two Spaniards, victorious also Thursday in comeback. After the first set lost 6-2, Galan and Lebron passed a couple of 6-4 6-4 to their rivals. The liberating scream at the end of the game was reminiscent of that of Paris, when Galan lay down on the pitch with his hands over his face, exhausted. See also Tokyo Olympic Games | Xu Jiayu and Li Bingjie's successful promotion to the tournament record is frequently rewritten_players

Semifinals — No surprises in the other matches: Martin Di Nenno and Paquito Navarro got rid of Capra and Maxi Sanchez in an hour and a half, 6-3 6-4, while Pablo Lima and Franco Stupaczuk had some more difficulties with Gonzalez Luque and Ruiz. Success in three sets (6-1 3-6 6-1). Belasteguin and Coello, on the other hand, gave way to Sanyo Gutierrez and Agustin Tapia, the most anticipated couple of the tournament. After missing the top three majors due to sponsor problems, the two Argentines go straight to the semifinals, where they will face Galan and Lebron. The most anticipated challenge in Madrid so far. Lima / Stupaczuk-Di Nenno / Navarro the other semifinal.

5 August

