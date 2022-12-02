From Monday the tournament arrives in the Lombard capital with the best in the world: tomorrow at 3pm the draw for the draw

A few more days and the great padel will return to Italy. The qualifications for the P1 in Milan will start on Saturday, the second tournament of the new international circuit played in Italy. The first was the Major in Rome, the second event of the Premier Padel, now it’s the turn of the Cathedral, ready to welcome the best.

Sold out — The news is that tickets for the semi-final and final are almost sold out. The tournament will be played from 5 to 11 December at the Allianz Cloud, home of the Next Gen ATP Finals for some time. There where Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz won. The last was the American Brandon Nakashima. The facility can accommodate about five thousand seats. The scoreboard will be drawn on Saturday at 3pm. Appointment at the Hotel Meliá in Milan with live streaming on the official social profiles of Premier Padel. José Catalan (Chief Sports Officer of the FIP), Guillermo Alcaide and Alejandro Villaverde (PPA), the supervisor of the tournament Nicola Antonelli and two of the Italian players to have received a wild card for the main draw will participate: Lorenzo Di Giovanni and Daniele Cattaneo.

Tickets — The draw will be made up of 48 pairs, of which 37 will be admitted by ranking (Alejandro Galan and Juan Lebron will be the number one seed, Paquito Navarro and Juan Tello the number two), then space for three wild cards. The last eight passes for the main draw will be awarded on Sunday with the qualifiers, scheduled for Lorenteggio 1947. The first 16 pairs of the entry list will make their debut in the second round, scheduled between Tuesday and Wednesday, while on the opening day of Monday 5 they will play the first 12 matches of the first round. From Tuesday 6, however, the scheduled matches will be played over two sessions, one in the morning and one in the evening. All the info on tickets and scheduled matches are available on the website dedicated to the event. See also F1 Canada, masterful Verstappen! Sainz's Ferrari beaten. Leclerc comeback: he is 5th

In Mexico — Meanwhile, the last of the four PP Majors is being played in Monterrey. Today the round of 16 is scheduled: among the most awaited matches Chingotto/Garrido vs Capra/Sanchez, Alba Sanchez/Perino vs Gutierrez/Rico, Belluati/Gomez vs Gonzalez/Ruiz, Campagnolo/Sanz Alba vs Sanyo Gutierrez/Tapia and Tello/ Navarro vs. Bergamini/Ruiz. The other top seeds are also on the field: Galan/Lebron, Belasteguin/Coello, Di Nenno/Nieto, Gil/Moyano.

December 2nd

