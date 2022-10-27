The number two of the seeding, making their debut in Egypt as a new couple, fall in the second round against the Spaniards Goenaga / Ortiz. Next the other big names

Surprise in Giza. Paquito Navarro and Juan Tello, one of the favorite tandems to win the tournament, go out in the second round, which is the first game played after the bye of the first. From number two in seeding, the Spaniard and the Argentine – making their debut as a new couple – are eliminated by the Iberians Goneaga / Ortiz with a clear 6-2 6-3. Navarro and Tello, veterans of the splits with Martin Di Nenno and Federico Chingotto, leave the Egyptian P1 with a slew of regrets.

Avanti i big — In Giza the fields have the names of the Pyramids. The central is the “Cheops stadium” the other two are Chefren and Micerino. Padel dictates the law in the city also famous for the Great Sphinx. The central facility can accommodate about 2000 people, the other two about 500. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the players took to the field for the first two rounds. With the exception of Navarro / Tello all the other big names had no problems. Juan Lebron and Ale Galan, number one on the circuit and already winners in Rome, Paris and Madrid, gave Alba / Perino 6-4 6-0. Next also Chingotto / Garrido, Moyano / Sanz Zalba, Bergamini / Ruiz, Belasteguin / Coello and Cano / Diestro. Among the Azzurri still in the race, Aris Patiniotis is present, in tandem with the Spaniard Ramirez. Today they will challenge Pablo Lima and Franco Stupaczuk for a place in the round of 16. See also Imoco, the southern curve of the Palaverde dedicated to the super-fan Paolone

Other matches — On Tuesday some matches were canceled due to rain and resumed on Wednesday. The calendar is a thread upset due to some unplayed matches. Today, Thursday 27 October, the last matches of the round of 32 and the first of the round of 16 are scheduled. The most important is that of Martin Di Nenno and Coki Nieto. The new couple will face Manzanares / Sanchez Chamero, two Spaniards. Also on the field Maxi Sanchez and Luciano Capra, couple number 8 of the seeding.

