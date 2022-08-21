Sunday’s Premier League opens with the resounding collapse of Chelsea, who lost 3-0 in Leeds, with Koulibaly sent off in the final, and the ugly 0-2 that West Ham collects from Brighton, with Gianluca Scamacca on the field from 62 ‘without affecting and the team of Moyes last in the standings without points and without goals and booed by its fans. At 17.30 Newcastle-City: Guardiola’s team will try to reach Arsenal, at the top of the ranking with full points.

Leeds-Chelsea 3-0

—

It is as if suddenly all the problems that Chelsea had so well hidden in the first two games have come up. At Ellan Road Tuchel’s worst nightmares materialize, with the Blues cashing in a sensational 3-0 from Leeds for the first defeat of the season showing all their limits. The guests play well only at the beginning, with Sterling finally appearing ready to dispel the curse of Chelsea forwards. Instead, Tuchel’s team is stretched out in four nightmarish minutes between 33 ‘and 37’, with Mendy’s duck giving the green light to Aaronson for a 1-0 and Rodrigo’s doubling soon after. Despite the changes, including tactical changes, Chelsea have never been able to react, showing why the Blues continue to be very, very active on the market with the purchase of a forward and a defender as a priority. In the final, Koulibaly was sent off for a double yellow card. The match starts immediately thanks to Sterling: after 50 ”he goes very close to scoring, doubles in the 14th minute but is offside. Chelsea drop and Leeds level up, and in the 33rd minute they take the lead thanks to Mendy’s sensational duck, who ventures into a dribble in front of his own goal, but loses the ball and is mocked by Aaronson. Four minutes later came the doubling too, with a splendid header from Rodrigo that anticipates James and puts Mendy on for his 4th goal of the season. Tuchel restarts with the defense at 4 in the second half without changing men: Chelsea seem to be better placed on the field, but in the 69th minute he also takes the third goal from Harrison, who collects in a split a bank of Rodrigo in front of Mendy. Tuchel tries them all, but the Blues never manage to reduce the disadvantage. Indeed, ten remain in the 84th minute. when Koulibaly takes the second yellow and ends up early in the shower.