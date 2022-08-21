On the third day the Blues never enter the game and are punished by the goals of Aaronson, Rodrigo and Harrison. At the London Stadium, Brighton won 2-0: Hammers last with zero points and zero goals scored
Sunday’s Premier League opens with the resounding collapse of Chelsea, who lost 3-0 in Leeds, with Koulibaly sent off in the final, and the ugly 0-2 that West Ham collects from Brighton, with Gianluca Scamacca on the field from 62 ‘without affecting and the team of Moyes last in the standings without points and without goals and booed by its fans. At 17.30 Newcastle-City: Guardiola’s team will try to reach Arsenal, at the top of the ranking with full points.
Leeds-Chelsea 3-0
—
It is as if suddenly all the problems that Chelsea had so well hidden in the first two games have come up. At Ellan Road Tuchel’s worst nightmares materialize, with the Blues cashing in a sensational 3-0 from Leeds for the first defeat of the season showing all their limits. The guests play well only at the beginning, with Sterling finally appearing ready to dispel the curse of Chelsea forwards. Instead, Tuchel’s team is stretched out in four nightmarish minutes between 33 ‘and 37’, with Mendy’s duck giving the green light to Aaronson for a 1-0 and Rodrigo’s doubling soon after. Despite the changes, including tactical changes, Chelsea have never been able to react, showing why the Blues continue to be very, very active on the market with the purchase of a forward and a defender as a priority. In the final, Koulibaly was sent off for a double yellow card. The match starts immediately thanks to Sterling: after 50 ”he goes very close to scoring, doubles in the 14th minute but is offside. Chelsea drop and Leeds level up, and in the 33rd minute they take the lead thanks to Mendy’s sensational duck, who ventures into a dribble in front of his own goal, but loses the ball and is mocked by Aaronson. Four minutes later came the doubling too, with a splendid header from Rodrigo that anticipates James and puts Mendy on for his 4th goal of the season. Tuchel restarts with the defense at 4 in the second half without changing men: Chelsea seem to be better placed on the field, but in the 69th minute he also takes the third goal from Harrison, who collects in a split a bank of Rodrigo in front of Mendy. Tuchel tries them all, but the Blues never manage to reduce the disadvantage. Indeed, ten remain in the 84th minute. when Koulibaly takes the second yellow and ends up early in the shower.
West Ham-Brighton 0-2
—
West Ham disaster. Brighton outclasses him at the London Stadium, dominating the game and confirming himself as the first of the others for the quality of the game. And leaves the Hammers at the bottom of the table, with zero points after three days and above all 0 goals. Moyes’s team was never really dangerous, not even when the manager decided to throw Scamacca in the 62nd minute: however, Brighton doubled four minutes after the blue’s entry, giving a bad blow to the morale of West Ham, practically unable to create opportunities. The game is unlocked at 22 ‘, when Mac Allister signs the guest advantage by transforming a penalty granted for a foul by Kehrer on Welbeck just inside the area, as confirmed by Var. Moyes at 62’ closes help to Scamacca, with the starting center forward Antonio who moves to the left and Benrahma behind the blue. Four minutes later, however, the doubling of Brighton arrives, with Trossard who is primed by a splendid touch from Gross arrives in front of Fabianski and puts him on. West Ham woke up only in the 85th minute, forcing Sanchez to two difficult saves in less than a minute. Too little to get back into the game.
August 21 – 17:03
