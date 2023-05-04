Home » Premier title! The Prague Lions managed to beat České Budějovice in the final
While in last year’s final against Karlovy Vary, the Lions did not take a 2:1 lead to victory, this time they went vehemently for victory. In the first set, they jumped to 10:7 when Tomáš Krišek served. With good service, quality defense and reliable attack, they slowly increased the lead to 21:16. Then the guests equalized, but the Lions won the last four balls again. Destroyer Gabriel Pessoa ended the opening set with an ace.

South Bohemia coach Vojtěch Zach sent Petr Michálek instead of Filip Stoilovič to the second set, and the guests led 6:2 after a lightning start. But the Lions quickly got back into the game, tied the score at 9:9 and continued to take the lead. The volleyball players of České Budějovice had difficulty advancing in attack, to which the coach reacted by changing the scorers. It didn’t help either, and the set ended with a nine-point difference. This time, all-rounder Casey Schouten finished with an ace.

Photo: Michaela Říhová, CTK

From left, Tomáš Kriško, Lionel Fynnian McCarthy and Casey Schouten Lvi and Stijn Van Schie from Č. B.

The third session was started by the all-rounder Michal Kriško in the visiting team, and with his contribution, Jihostroj led 17:12. Although he lost the lead, he won a balanced ending for himself and forced the match to continue.

In the fourth set, the Lions again fully applied the proven strategy. The attackers, led by Schouten and the sweeper Tomáš Krišek, scored reliably, the setter Jakub Janouch could also use the central players, and the home team managed to defend South Bohemia in the net.

Photo: Michaela Říhová, CTK

The players of Lvu Praha are happy about the point

Ukrainian Valerij Todua converted the match ball with a block. Another blocker, Fynnian McCarthy, who scored 15 points, was named the best player of the match. Universal Schouten had one more.

While the Lions entered the list of Czech volleyball champions for the first time, Jihostroj remains the most successful team in independent Czech history with ten titles.

Libero Milan Moník won his first title at the age of 35. “The joy is indescribable, unreal. I’ve been waiting for it my whole life. Actually, since I was fifteen, when I started playing in the extra league,” he told ČTK. It was the third league record for the sweeper Tomáš Krišek. “It’s the third title for me, but still beautiful. Today I was able to celebrate it with my family for the first time. The season was tough, it showed how balanced the league was. Fourth place won the title,” he noted.

Photo: Michaela Říhová, CTK

The Prague Lions are rejoicing in winning the premiership title

The Lions struggled in some phases of the regular season. “It took a while for us to adjust to the new coach, but things got better over time. You can see it in the playoffs, when we won all the series 3:1,” praised Kriško.

Unlike last year, the Prague team did not allow the opponents to turn the final series. “We definitely didn’t want to let that happen to us going to Budějovice. We remember how it turned out last year, the last point for the tie in the last set, the smallest difference. We fought at home and I just thank the boys,” Kriško added.

Men’s volleyball extra league playoff final – 4th match:
Prague Lions – Ceske Budejovice 3:1 (21, 16, -23, 21)
Referee: Kovář, Grabovský. Time: 143 min. Spectators: 1500 (sold out). Final score of the series: 3:1.
Lions: McCarthy, Schouten 16, Pessoa 13, Todua 9, Janouch 3, T. Kriško 12, libero Moník – Vodička, Pljaseckij 2, Kollátor. Coach: Barrial.
České Budějovice: Sedláček 12, Giraudo 4, Licek 17, Ondrovič 4, Van Schie 10, Stoilovič 6, libero Kryštof/Kovařík – Michálek 3, Piskáček, M. Kriško 8, Šulista, Polák. Coach: Zach.
Overview of men’s volleyball extra league winners (since 1993):
1992/93 – Aero Water Resistant
1993/94 – Aero Water Resistant
1994/95 – Setuza Ústí nad Labem
1995/96 – Aero Water Resistant
1996/97 – Setuza Ústí nad Labem
1997/98 – Setuza Ústí nad Labem
1998/99 – VSC Fatra Zlín
1999/00 – Jihostroj České Budějovice
2000/01 – Dukla Liberec
2001/02 – Jihostroj České Budějovice
2002/03 – Dukla Liberec
2003/04 – Chance Resistant to Water
2004/05 – VK Kladno
2005/06 – DHL Ostrava
2006/07 – Jihostroj České Budějovice
2007/08 – Jihostroj České Budějovice
2008/09 – Jihostroj České Budějovice
2009/10 – Brownhouse volleyball Kladno
2010/11 – Jihostroj České Budějovice
2011/12 – Jihostroj České Budějovice
2012/13 – VK Ostrava
2013/14 – Jihostroj České Budějovice
2014/15 – Dukla Liberec
2015/16 – Dukla Liberec
2016/17 – Jihostroj České Budějovice
2017/18 – VK Karlovy Vary
2018/19 – Jihostroj České Budějovice
2019/20 – title not awarded due to the coronavirus pandemic
2020/21 – VK Karlovy Vary
2021/22 – VK Karlovy Vary
2022/23 – Prague Lions
Number of Czech titles (Czech titles in brackets):
10 – Ceske Budejovice
4 – Liberec (14), Odolena Voda (3)
3 – Ústí nad Labem, Karlovy Vary
2 – Kladno, Ostrava (1)
1 – Zlín, Lvi Prague
