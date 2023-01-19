In the added time of the seventh day the Red Devils are recovered in the 91st minute by Crystal Palace: 1-1. In the Cup the blue star and Leeds flies to the fourth round. Gattuso’s team scored in the King’s Cup

Hoax Manchester United. In the added time of the seventh day, on the field of Crystal Palace, the Red Devils make up for Bruno Fernandes’ goal in the 91st minute. Thus the streak of consecutive victories ends at nine (also considering the cups) and this draw still serves to hook City into second place, even if Guardiola’s team (on the field on Thursday evening against Tottenham), as well as Arsenal leaders, but has one game less. Ten Hag’s United, definitively resurrected after closing the Ronaldo chapter, still remains the team in the best shape of the Premier League, in the middle of the Champions League area and also in the running for the title if the Gunners were to slow down. At Selhurst Park, Bruno Fernandes’ goal after Eriksen’s assist is illusory. In the 91st minute a poisonous free-kick from the edge of the area by Olise slips under the crossbar.

GNONTO SHOW — In the replay of the third round of the FA Cup instead, Leeds beat Cardiff (Championship team) 5-2 and all Elland Road jumps to its feet to celebrate Wilfried Gnonto’s great evening. Mancini’s blue broke the deadlock after just one minute and his goal was a masterpiece: Rodrigo’s launch from the right trocar and a jab with a running left foot volley by the attacker who froze Alnwick. The doubling is by Rodrigo and then here is the double by Gnonto which closes the practice already in the first half. In the second half, Leeds spread with Bamford’s brace. At 5-0, a little relaxation and Cardiff save face with Robinson’s brace: the first goal with a header, the second from a penalty, for the final 5-2. See also Who is Garang Kuol, the 2004 jewel that goes to the World Cup with Australia

Spain — The Italians around Europe shine. In Spain, in the Copa del Rey, Rino Gattuso’s Valencia flies to the quarter-finals thanks to the spectacular 4-0 victory at Sporting Gijon. To sign the Andalusian show many “ex-Italians”: Cavani’s brace, Kluivert’s goal on loan from Roma, and then Lino closes the accounts with poker. The other round of 16 results: Athletic Bilbao-Espanyol 1-0; Levante-Atletico Madrid 0-2.

