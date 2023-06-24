Prepare for the World Cup!Chinese men’s basketball team starts training camp Zhou Qi and Wang Zhelin make a handsome appearance_Defense_Team_Chinese Basketball Association

Original title: Prepare for the World Cup!The Chinese men’s basketball team started the training camp Zhou Qi and Wang Zhelin made a handsome appearance

In order to prepare for the 2023 Men’s Basketball World Cup, Asian Games and other important events, the Chinese Basketball Association organized the national men’s basketball team to conduct intensive training and selection at the Qingdao Guoxin Basketball Training Base from June 23 to July 6. On the 23rd, the athletes, coaching staff and support team participating in the training camp arrived at the training camp one after another.

Previously, when talking about the preparations for the 2023 FIBA ​​Men’s Basketball World Cup, the head coach of the Chinese men’s basketball team, Joel Jevic, said: “The upcoming World Cup this summer is a level of competition composed of 32 teams in the FIBA ​​system. The highest event. Now our FIBA ​​ranking is not so ideal. We will face the reality and try our best to get a ticket to qualify for the Olympic Games. This requires us to prepare from the first day of training, Fight for victory against every opponent.”

“We’ve got to grow as a unit and our tenacity has to be based on a hard-working attitude and strong team values ​​so that we can get that little extra mental edge when it comes to the final game.”

“We’re also going to make sure we have the level of defense that’s going to be our No. 1 priority in developing our own abilities. Combining that with our players’ ability to read the game, and of course their basketball intelligence, we’re going to create the character of our team’s defense and Go for the win based on that. In my opinion, team defense is the main ability we can rely on at the moment.”

“Each player will have his or her own role. I will explain this to the players before and during the training camp. Personally, I am really looking forward to starting this training camp. Facing such an important international event, I believe everyone would be very excited.”

On the 24th, the Chinese men’s basketball team will officially start training.

