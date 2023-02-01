Preparing for the 2023 Jiaxing Games, Pinghu presses the sprint button



On the morning of January 30th, the first meeting of the Pinghu Team for the 10th Jiaxing Sports Meeting was held at the Municipal Sports School. The head coaches of 19 events participating in the 10th Jiaxing Sports Meeting attended the meeting.

At the meeting, Jin Ziyan from the Training Division of the Municipal Sports School explained the registration of athletes in 2023, emphasizing the requirements of the registration agreement for athletes of the right age during this period. Subsequently, Wang Tao, the principal of the Municipal Sports School, interpreted the general rules of the 10th Jiaxing Sports Meeting, and clarified the entry procedures for each event. The head coaches of each project exchanged speeches in turn on the preparations for the next stage.

Finally, Wang Tao put forward three requirements for each project of the participating group: First, focus on training and improve quality. In each event, gold-winning athletes and medal-winning athletes should be taught in accordance with their aptitude to build confidence. The second is to talk about methods and promote results. In the training of each event, there must be focused points, taking into account shortcomings, and using scientific training methods to improve the technical and tactical level of each event. The third is to talk about strategy and aim for the best. Preparing for the competition requires not only innovation in methods, but also constant attention to the physical and mental health of our athletes, so that the athletes are in the best condition before the competition.