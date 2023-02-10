



Modern graphics, album easier to complete, Calcioregali and great return of the Panini Tour, an important moment of aggregation and sociality between collectors in the squares of Italy

The press conference for the presentation of the new Panini “Calciatori 2022-2023” collection was held at the suggestive Lega Serie A headquarters in Via Rosellini in Milan.

The collection, now in its 62nd edition, was officially launched in the presence of the CEO of Serie A Luigi De Siervo, the new Italian Panini Market Director Alex Bertani, the President of AIC Umberto Calcagno, the Vice President of AIAC Giancarlo Camolese and the President of the FIGC Women’s Football Division Ludovica Mantovani, as well as the presence of the two champions Ciro Ferrara and Vincent Candela, Lega Serie A Ambassador.

The new

it sees among its licensors the Lega Serie A, Lega Serie B, Lega Pro, AIC, AIAC and, as an absolute novelty, the Women’s Serie A. It consists of 128 pages and the cover is characterized by the image of the Serie A club players, one for each team, in their most recognized celebrations.

“We acknowledge Panini’s great ability and the merit of having managed to enter Italian hearts and homes and to have managed to connect with the generations of fans of tomorrow” – declared Luigi De Siervo, CEO of the Serie A. “I really appreciated the restyling operation, a bit like we do with our product, that is, the attempt, starting from a great classic, to innovate it, also taking a part of the risk and meeting the tastes of the kids. All the players we see on the stickers have a social profile on which they post, so we need to meet the need and the large amount of information present. The strength of this product is given by the fact that a grandparent, a parent or a child can see it and everyone finds a part from which they are enriched from time to time”.

Panini has always been synonymous with the history of football players, which began in 1961, and which has seen a succession of memorable collections and products. Above all, the 1965 cover of the soccer player in reverse, which has become the symbol of soccer players and is now present on the packets of the new collection.

“Calciatori Panini is renewed this year! It looks to the future and does so, in my view, with an innovative collection full of highly modern elements, both visually and in terms of content” – said Alex Bertani, Director of the Italian Market.

“It is difficult for me to contain the emotion of leafing through the first Panini Calciatori collection to which I contributed, impossible not to recall many years ago, when, brat, I eagerly awaited the release of the Panini stickers, a moment of great sociality and vibrant sports passion. Nice to see that after some time the Panini stickers still maintain the same strong ability to excite and bring people together”.

Lots of news for the album which, for over sixty years, has fascinated millions of Italians. The graphics of the players’ cards have changed, guaranteeing a greater and more modern visual impact, giving great prominence to the shirt number and with a backdrop chromatically declined in the colors of the club. An overall streamlined collection that will allow collectors to complete the album more easily thanks also to the missing stickers that can be requested in the CalcioRegali 2023 prize operation and the return to the Italian squares of the Panini Tour, which has always been synonymous with aggregation and sociability in which enthusiasts and collectors will be able to interact with each other for an exciting game experience, challenge and exchange of stickers.

Numerous anecdotes told by the two champions Ciro Ferrara and Vincent Candela, Ambassador Lega Serie A, present at the press conference.

“The strongest I played with was Maradona, but I remember the Pizzaballa card, because I could never find it, it was the whole of Italy that couldn’t find it – said Ciro Ferrara. “Among those who enlivened the Juventus dressing room the most was certainly Gianluca Vialli, who was also the most charismatic: he had leadership, a sense of belonging, the ability to lead and motivate his teammates, courage”.

“I remember Platini’s card at Juventus in 1982 and it was when I started cheering in Italy too – said Vincent Candela. “The strongest with whom I played then were Totti and Zidane, the toughest Samuel as a teammate and Montero as an opponent.

Among the most charismatic I choose Damiano Tommasi, a great player and a great man”.

After the great success of last season, the Panini Digital Collection is confirmed, a platform on which to register the code that can be found in the coupons contained in each sachet and which this year, in addition to the stickers of the players from the 3 groups of Serie C, offers the possibility of having the stickers of the protagonists of the Women’s Serie A to collect in the Calciatrici album. An absolute novelty to best celebrate the twenty years of presence of the Women’s Serie A within the Calciatori collection. For both the Serie C and Serie A Women’s collections, once the digital collection is complete, collectors will be able to order the physical version, an album with all the stickers.

The “Calciomercato” section has also been renewed, created in collaboration with DAZN, which allows you to complete the collection with new transfer window purchases. The stickers from the “Calciomercato” section will be made available in the new concept

Calciatori Upgrade, available in March, which will also contain another 60 special stickers to make your Calciatori 2022 – 2023 collection truly unique. A product certainly much awaited by collectors.

A special section is dedicated to the “EA Sports Player of the Month” and “Coach of the Month”, monthly Lega Serie A awards for the best players and coaches in Serie A Tim. Also in the “Calciatori 2022-2023” collection, there is space for “The most loved Panini” to celebrate the 20 players voted directly by the club’s fans via social networks.

The “EA Sports Player of the Month” and “Coach of the Month” stickers for the awards awarded in the second part of the championship and the “The most loved Panini” stickers will be contained in the Calciatori Reloaded sachets in combination with Sportweek and .

The album consists of 667 stickers of which, an absolute novelty, 44 special ones with a Fresnel lens, to be collected in an album of 128 pages full of data, curiosities and statistics.

Each packet contains 5 stickers and 1 coupon with a code for the Panini Digital Collection Serie C or for Serie A Women’s Calciatrici. The same code can be used to participate in the CalcioRegali 2023 prize draw.