On September 10th, the 20th round of the Chinese League One began. At the Jiangning Football Training Base Stadium in Jiangsu Province, Shaanxi Chang’an Athletic beat Zibo Cuju 1:0 with Wang Weipu’s goal, and presented the Mid-Autumn Festival to Shaanxi fans with a victory. Gift.

In the last round of competition, Changan Athletic lost Liaoning Shenyang City by one goal. In this battle against Zibo Cuju, the Northwest Wolf aims to take all 3 points. Judging from the historical record, Shaanxi Chang’an Athletic has played against Zibo Cuju 4 times, including 2 times in China B and 2 times in China A. Shaanxi team has an unbeaten record of 3 wins and 1 draw. The last two games were two rounds last season. The Northwest Wolves won the first round with two goals, and the two sides shook hands 1:1 in the second round.

Although the 12-round unbeaten ended in the last round, the re-started Northwest Wolf quickly got out of the shadow of losing. This round has performed well against Zibo Cuju and still maintains a high fighting spirit. In the 15th minute, Ding Jie passed a free kick to the penalty area and Wang Weipu headed the goal to help Shaanxi Changan Athletic take the lead. Bai Zijian, who came off the bench in the second half, was active and created several chances for Zibo, but the Northwest Wolves’ counterattack was more threatening. Although Shaanxi Changan Athletic failed to expand the score, it could firmly control the situation on the field, the ball possession rate was far ahead of the opponent, and the offensive was also very obvious. The only regret was that it failed to turn the advantage into more goals. The score remained until the end.

At the end of the game, Shaanxi Changan Athletic continued to maintain the momentum of entering the top three with 10 wins, 8 draws and 2 losses with 38 points. This year, there are three places for the Super League. Although they are facing difficulties such as insufficient funds and personnel shortages, the Northwest Wolves still do their best to overcome the difficulties. A victory, which has also won widespread praise from insiders and Shaanxi fans.

Text/Provided by Wang Ruitu Club, All Media Reporter of Xi’an Newspaper Industry