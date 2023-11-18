President Fontana visits Ernesto Colnago’s ‘bicycle museum’ – Sport Marketing News

“Ernesto Colnago is a great Lombardian, an innovator who made the history of cycling and the two-wheel industry in the world“. The said it president of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontanavisiting the Cambiago museum (MI) which encompasses the epic of the internationally renowned bicycle manufacturer. A museum open to the public for free visits, from Monday to Friday, upon online booking on the site https://www.lacollezioneec.com/it/.

“It is a space worth visiting – the governor continued – a jewel of memory recommended not only to enthusiasts but also to schools. There are bicycles that represent small works of art. There is the story of a long history of love for sport and great entrepreneurship: the essence of our region.” The visit was also attended by the regional councilor for local authorities, mountains, energy resources, use of water resources, Massimo Sertori.

“For me, President Fontana’s visit is an honor – he said Ernesto Colnago91 years old – We’ve known each other for a few years and it’s a pleasure to be able to show him this museum: I’ve left a mark and I hope I won’t be forgotten.”

‘The Ernesto Colnago Collection’ is directed by his nephew Alessandro: “The museum – he said – it preserves 65 years of cycling history: from Eddy Merckx’s hour record bicycle in 1972 to Giuseppe Saronni’s World Championship bicycle in 1982, passing through the triumphs with the battleship of the Mapei team, Oscar Freire’s World Championships and Tony Rominger’s hour record, up to the bicycle with which Tadej Pogacar won the 2020 Tour de France. There are unique pieces that have marked epochal passages. The museum can be visited free of charge and by reservation”.