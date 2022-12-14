“Sustainable well-being must be sought. It is the duty of a mother, of a father, it is everyone’s duty”. Thus ends, with the quote of the famous “I’m Italian, I’m a mother” the letter that Michele Crisci, president of Unrae, the union of foreign car manufacturers in Italy, wrote to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. A letter in which Crisci recalls what the automotive supply chain represents in Italy and what, according to the association he represents, the sector needs in this country.

the weight of the components

In the text Crisci recalls the numbers of the supply chain in Italy with 1.2 million people employed, directly and indirectly or whose work is in any case linked to the car, the 80 billion annual tax revenue, a turnover value equivalent to 20% about the GDP. And then, this is the direct connection between the Italian supply chain and foreign manufacturers, he focuses on the components. In fact, our companies achieve 59.3% of their turnover by selling to foreign customers who, in detail, are 66.2% German, 29% French, 17.9% American. A heritage to defend. “What will happen when foreign buyers turn to other technologies?”. “Italian companies must be protected – continues Crisci – not only when they sell but also when they buy. A healthy market is needed to attract investments”. Then he dwells on ineffective measures, the car incentives, in the current formulation which are part of the 8.7 billion automotive fund established by decree law No. 17 of 1 March 2022. As demonstrated by the market data for 2022, they recorded a drop in registrations of over 10% and above all a decline in the sales of cars that benefit from the greater Ecobonuses, i.e. electric cars and plug-in hybrids. “Italy must equip itself with powerful and widespread recharging systems”. There are currently 30,273 public points, or 6.1 every 100 km and of these, only 25% have a power exceeding 22 kW. The European average is 8.2 per 100 km of road even if the percentage of express points drops to 15%.