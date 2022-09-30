Original title: Press and play VS close play, two generations of Shanghai men have become local handsome representatives, and the Chinese Super League needs Xie Hui and Wu Jingui

Wu Jingui (left) and Xie Hui shake hands before the game.

Pressing and fighting VS closing and fighting, this is a direct confrontation between the two most talked-about coaches in the Chinese Super League.

On the evening of the 29th, Xie Hui’s Dalian and Wu Jingui’s Shenhua jointly performed a dramatic game-Dong Yanfeng’s world-wave long-range shot helped the Dalian people take the lead for a while, but Zhu Jianrong, who came on as a substitute, scored twice at the end of the game. , Shenhua completed an incredible reversal…

The number of local coaches overwhelms foreign coaches in the 2022 Chinese Super League. The two generations of Shanghai men, Wu Jingui and Xie Hui, have become the representatives of local coaches. However, even the young coach Xie Hui is approaching 50 years old, but this is only the first time he has coached the Chinese Super League. one season…

The Chinese Super League needs younger and younger local coaches to support the scene together.

Dong Yanfeng’s world wave broke the door.

Master-Apprentice War

This was another typical Shenhua-style game. Although it fell behind for a while, the players never gave up and finally got the chance to make a lore.

“It should be said that the Dalian team has made great progress under the guidance of Xie Hui. It’s completely different from last year. We were also very passive in suppressing us throughout the game. The opponent actually had a big advantage.”

Wu Jingui looked calmer after the game, “We just played a key role in the experience of the last time, and the opponent also has the main central defender injured, so we will get such an opportunity.”

Zhu Jianrong wisely moved forward to equalize the score.

The confrontation between Wu Jingui and Xie Hui is not only a so-called master-apprentice battle and a confrontation between two Shanghai men, but also a competition of two different styles of techniques and tactics in the Chinese Super League this season.

When the cards are not very good, Wu Jingui’s techniques and tactics are very oppressive defense, and at the same time use quick transitions to find the opponent’s weak link. Fans call it “hold and play”.

And this corresponds to Xie Hui’s classic “press and fight” – he emphasizes high-level pressing and exerts pressure on opponents with active fighting.

Judging from the results, Shenhua is now ranked third in the league, which is the limit that the team can reach, and Dalian people don’t have to worry about relegation for the time being. Their points are 5-6 points higher than the relegation zone, as long as they maintain normal points Rhythm, the final Dalian people’s relegation should also be a high probability event.

Zhu Jianrong headed the ball and Shenhua overtook the score within two minutes.

Young coaches should seize the opportunity

Wu Jingui, who was born in January 1961, has passed his 61st birthday. The young coach who started as Shenhua’s head coach in his early 40s 20 years ago has become the old coach.

“I have been telling Xie Hui that you should show more on this stage now, and give Chinese coaches such opportunities. You have to grasp and grasp them. They are indeed working very hard.”

Wu Jingui has assisted almost 10 foreign coaches, and has also worked with many foreign coaches during his tenure as the technical director of the club. He is regarded as a representative of the local football coaches in China in the past 20 years. Wu Jingui has also answered the topic of the dispute between the native and the foreign .

After the game, he said,“Seeing that Chinese football is in such a low period now is also a very difficult period, so it is an opportunity for Chinese coaches, so I hope young coaches will not give up and work hard. I also know that Xie Hui works very hard. The understanding of football is very unusual.”

Xie Hui, who lost the game at the last moment, was obviously a little unwilling. “In general, after scoring a goal, I don’t know how to play. This is not the first game, nor is it the third or fourth game. I counted, 18 It’s like this in five or six games in a round. It’s obvious that this level should be too high for some players, and it’s all very low-level mistakes.”

“There is no way to summarize such mistakes. The efforts of a lot of players on the field have been wiped out by some low-level mistakes. There are so many problems in our back line, and we still need to improve through training.”

In 2007, Wu Jingui took the team member Xie Hui to train.

Dude, I’m not young anymore

Compared with the old coach Wu Jingui who is over 60 years old, Xie Hui, who was born in February 1975, is actually not particularly young.

It’s just that many fans and the media still refer to Xie Hui as the young marshal – this may be more a consideration of his professional experience. Starting from leaving Haigang solo to coach Nantong Zhiyun in 2020, Xie Hui’s coaching career has only been full for three seasons. arrive.

Coached Nantong Zhiyun for a season and a half, but was dismissed because of the allusion of “pressing and playing”; he successfully applied for Dalian people in the 2021 season. The first Chinese Super League coaching season.

In fact, apart from Xie Hui, there are many local coaches born around 1975 in the league this season.

Among the players of Qi Wusheng and Horton, Hao Wei coached Taishan, Li Jinyu led Wuhan Yangtze River, Zhang Xiaorui was in charge of Shenzhen, Li Weifeng put out the fire in Guangzhou City, and Zheng Zhi is currently the only post-80s coach.

Of course, he, who was born in August 1980, does not yet have the professional coaching certificate required to coach the top leagues. He can only be regarded as a substitute for accumulating experience.

Hao Wei has already led Taishan to the Chinese Super League title last year.

Compared to Korea, we are far behind

But horizontally comparing the same batch of South Korean coaches, it is too late for Xie Hui and Li Weifeng to become professional coaches.

Choi Yong-soo, who was born in 1973, started coaching Seoul FC as early as 2011. He led the team to the K-League Championship the following year and reached the AFC Champions League final in 2013.

Hong Mingfu, who was also born in 1969 with Fan Zhiyi, led the South Korean U20 national team to the top eight in the World Youth Championship in 2009.

At the age of 40, you can coach the top leagues and national teams and achieve results. This is a more ideal time node.

In the A-A era, the academic Zhou Suian also served as the Guangzhou team coach in his 30s. In the Chinese Super League, Hao Wei, who was less than 33 years old, took charge of Changsha Jinde at the end of 2009, becoming the youngest head coach of the Chinese Super League.

In the same year, 36-year-old Zhu Jiong successfully led Nanchang to upgrade, and he also got the opportunity to coach the top league.

However, with the advent of the Jinyuan era of the Chinese Super League, foreign coaches have become a more mainstream choice, and the living space of local coaches is getting smaller and smaller like that of local strikers…

But like players, coaches also need more games to accumulate experience. When conditions permit, coaching as soon as possible will help improve personal ability.

But like players, coaches also need more games to accumulate experience. When conditions permit, coaching as soon as possible will help improve personal ability.

After the Jinyuan era ended, more and more clubs began to choose local coaches, and the proportion of local and foreign countries tended to be balanced. So, whether the Chinese Super League can cultivate leading local coaches in the future will be a huge question mark. (The Paper reporter Song Chengliang)





