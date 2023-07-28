Press Release Irriducibili Brescia, the club’s response: We don’t want to create controversy

Press Release Irriducibili Brescia. The club’s response comes on Bresciaoggi. To speak Marco Patuelli, director of operations: “It is not our intention to create any controversy with the fans, especially now that we are focused on the season ticket campaign”.

«We are closing the preemption: 75 percent of last year’s season tickets have been confirmed. All fans are important to us. The long-term ones, present alongside the team everywhere, such as the occasional ones who approach our sport or our team. We try to please everyone: we have communicated the new entry methods to be able to enjoy the sports hall in the best possible way».

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

