Presti special guest at RiminiWellness 2023 waiting for the new competitive season





Andrea Presti, an Italian bodybuilding icon, is among the most eagerly awaited champions/testimonials in the RiminiWellness event schedule (1-4 June 2023), which has always been dedicated to fitness, well-being, sport, physical culture and healthy eating. An appetizer (not just in the media) waiting to start again for the new season, with the aim of qualifying (for the third consecutive year) for “Mister Olympia”, the most important international bodybuilding event, held annually, starting since 1965 in the United States (this year in Florida, from 2 to 5 November, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando).

“I could not miss the 2023 edition of RiminiWellness. In Italy the sport of bodybuilding is growing rapidly. It is part of the largest number of members of the gym circuit, estimated in our country at no less than 18 million members.

My primary goal is to promote the discipline especially among the younger ones” – explained the blue Andrea Presti. “For this reason I will be present in the capital of Romagna with a series of activities (on 2, 3 and 4 June), where more than 120,000 enthusiasts are present every year. I have planned a series of activities and meetings, including of an institutional nature, such as the speech in the afternoon of 3 June at the Arena (as well as two events at the Tsunami Nutrition stand, while an open-door workout is planned at the Panatta gym ), all within “Rimini Steel”, a section dedicated to body building, martial arts and combat sports”.

At work to participate in the Mister Olympia 2023. After participating in the 2022 edition of “Mister Olympia” (held last December, in Las Vegas, under the aegis of the IFBB Pro – International Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness) Andrea Presti , who challenged the big names in the “Open” bodybuilding category (ie without weight limits), is already at work in view of the new competitive season.

The 35-year-old champion from Brescia (originally from Val Camonica, and raised in judo as a young man, before choosing bodybuilding) won, in 2022, the qualification for the most important specialty trophy by winning the “Mister Big Evolution Pro”, in Portugal (Estoril). An historic result because an Italian bodybuilder had been missing for 28 years.