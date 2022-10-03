For the 20-year-old from Linarolo the under 23 tricolors and the silver university for Gelmotto in the long run at the cadet championships

PAVIA

Twenty-year-old Angelica Prestia, a triathlete from Linarolo, won the Italian under 23 title, that of university champion and silver in the absolute Italian sprint triathlon championships that end today in Cervia. The promising Carolina Gelmotto, Cento Torri & Vigevano Atletica Young, on the other hand, has graduated from the Italian vice champion in long jump category under 16.

Prestia, blue of the Raschiani Triathlon Pavese, won the university tricolor which was up for grabs for the first time. «I immediately started swimming strong, but I could not resist the first escape of my opponents Zane and Spini – she explains – in the bike leg I delayed a little. In the third and final fraction, the race one, I and another competitor worked together giving us the change until we hooked up one of the two fugitives. In the sprint between the two of us I won, finishing second because the first was unattainable. My only regret is not being able, after the swimming fraction, to finish on the first two. However, I am very happy ». Raschiani president Andrea Libanore comments as follows: «A great test. Angelica ran the final part very strong, so much so that her opponents did not keep up with her pace and remained detached. You have shown that you can compete for the absolute gold medal, but now we are enjoying this result ».

Gelmotto with the jersey of Lombardy jumped the measure of 5.42 at the individual Italian championships and for cadet and cadet regions on the track in Caorle (Venice), in progress. The fifteen-year-old standard-bearer of the Cento Torri & Vigevano Atletica Young and the Lombard representative started her competition with the measure of 5.32 which hoisted her in the lead until the penultimate round of jumps, when she was first overtaken by the Friulian Gaia Marchi (5.35) and then by the Piedmontese Federica Fornaroli (5.54). Gelmotto with great character immediately responded with a jump from 5.42, to nine centimeters from the staff, a measure that brought her to the second step of the podium. –

M.Sc.