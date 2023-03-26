Original Title: Preview of F1 Portuguese Grand Prix – After 24 years, F1 returns to Portugal

After 24 years, the F1 Portuguese Grand Prix will return to the F1 calendar this weekend. The Algarve International Circuit, which hosts the F1 Grand Prix for the first time, will pose a huge challenge to all drivers.

The F1 Portuguese Grand Prix has been held for 16 times, divided into two different periods, 1958-1960 at the Boavista Circuit and Monsanto Circuit, and 1984-1996 at Estoril Road race. The Algarve International Circuit will become the fourth circuit to host the Portuguese Grand Prix this weekend.

The Algarve International Circuit is located about 15km northwest of Portimão, Portugal. It is a modern circuit built in 2008. It has hosted many GT races and motorcycle races, wide tracks and roller coasters. The general ups and downs are its most notable feature. As before at Mugello, the preparations for Friday’s practice session will be very busy for all teams facing a brand new track.

Hamilton shock history first

In the F1 Eifel Grand Prix, Hamilton won the 91st career victory, tying Schumacher’s historical record. If Hamilton can win this week, then he will set a new record for the number of championships in F1 history. Do you think he will dominate the new track this weekend?

In addition, as the season enters the second half, the birth of the driver and team championship is getting closer. This weekend, Mercedes will usher in the first opportunity to be crowned the constructors’ championship in advance, but the conditions are relatively harsh. At present, they lead the second-placed Red Bull by 180 points. If the lead expands to more than 220 points after this weekend’s race , then Mercedes will be crowned the constructors championship ahead of schedule. What’s more worth mentioning is that once Mercedes is crowned, they will create the longest consecutive team championship record (7 times) in F1 history.

Stoll’s health

On Wednesday, Racing Point confirmed that Stroll had tested positive for the novel coronavirus after returning home from the Nürburgring, after Stroll missed the race in the last race due to illness.

Since then, Stoll has self-isolated for 10 days, and this week his test results came back negative and he feels that he is doing well. At the same time, Racing Point also stated in an official statement that all team members had tested negative before returning to foreign countries and before the Portuguese Grand Prix.

F1 will continue to implement strict work measures, and only those who have obtained negative test results will be allowed to enter the paddock.

Tires

The tire formula provided by Pirelli for this race is a combination of C1 as hard tire, C2 as medium tire and C3 as soft tire. Different from the previous sub-stations, the number of tire allocations in this race has changed. Each driver will be able to use 3 sets of hard tires, 3 sets of medium tires, and 7 sets of soft tires.

In addition, all drivers will test the prototype tires of the 2023 Pirelli F1 tires in the first 30 minutes of practice on Friday and Tuesday. The purpose of the testing is to further improve the tires for next year.

F1 Portuguese Grand Prix tire preview (from Pirelli)

Counting the Portuguese Grand Prix

● This year will be the 17th F1 Portuguese Grand Prix, and the last time it was held was in 1996.

● It is the first time for current drivers to participate in the F1 Portuguese Grand Prix.

● Both Prost and Mansell have won the Portuguese Grand Prix three times, and they are the drivers with the most championships in the history of the Portuguese Grand Prix.

● The Williams team has won the Portuguese Grand Prix 6 times, which is the team with the most championships in the history of the Portuguese Grand Prix.

● The Algarve International Circuit will become the 73rd circuit in the history of F1 to hold the F1 Grand Prix.

● Among the active drivers, only Hamilton had participated in the test in the Algarve circuit in 2009 driving an F1 car.

● The Algarve circuit is the westernmost circuit in this year’s calendar.

game information

Algarve International Circuit

First game: 2023

Lap length: 4.653 kilometers

Race laps: 66 laps

Race distance: 306.826km

Game time (all Beijing time)

The first free practice session: March 23, 18:00-19:30

The second free practice session: March 23, 22:00-23:30

The third free practice session: 18:00-19:00, March 24

Qualifying: 21:00-22:00, March 24

Race: March 25 at 21:10Return to Sohu to see more





Editor: