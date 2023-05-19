Preview of World Table Tennis Championships: Tennis champions compete in Durban 2023-05-19 09:49:45.0 Source: Xinhua Net

Author: Su Bin, Xie Jiang

“Who will be the ‘stumbling block’ for the Chinese team?” Before the opening of each World Table Tennis Championships, teams from other associations will face such “soul torture”.

In Houston two years ago, the Swedish team Carlsson/Falke was crowned men’s doubles. This is the only championship that the national table tennis team has lost in the past two World Table Tennis Championships. Looking forward to the upcoming World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, Li Sun, the head coach of the Chinese table tennis team, said: “For the Chinese table tennis team, the goal is the same, to win the gold medal.”

Guoping announced the list of participants for the Durban World Table Tennis Championships in early April: Men’s singles are Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Wang Chuqin, Liang Jingkun, Lin Gaoyuan; women’s singles are Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu, Wang Yidi, Chen Xingtong; men’s doubles are Fan Zhendong/ Wang Chuqin, Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong; women’s doubles are Sun Yingsha/Wang Manyu, Chen Meng/Wang Yidi; mixed doubles are Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha, Lin Shidong/Quaiman.

This 12-man roster includes not only the experienced “Grand Slam” winners like Ma Long, but also the backbone of the singles world No. 1 Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha. At the same time, the team focuses on the Paris Olympics and even the Los Angeles Olympics. The two teenagers played in doubles.

This list is the result of comprehensive consideration of the brutal competition within the team and the coaching staff. Ma Long, Sun Yingsha, Wang Chuqin, and Chen Xingtong won the direct places through the China Table Tennis Team World Table Tennis Championships. Fan Zhendong also passed through Durban with the World Table Tennis Professional League (WTT) Singapore Grand Slam Championship. Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha won through the trials Mixed doubles through quota. Other athletes are chosen by the coaching staff after considering various factors such as comprehensive ability, world ranking, recent performance, and “foreign war” results.

The national table tennis singles list includes the best athletes in the world table tennis world today, and it is also the lineup that won two championships in the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships last year. Fan Zhendong has long occupied the world‘s number one men’s singles, Ma Long has rich experience in the World Championships, and Wang Chuqin has risen rapidly in the past two years; in the women’s team, Sun Yingsha firmly holds the world‘s number one, Olympic champion Chen Meng and defending World Table Tennis Champion Wang Manyu recovered from injuries After the state recovered, Wang Yidi and Chen Xingtong also performed brilliantly in the competition in the past two years.

In the three-stop WTT series after the announcement of the list of the Chinese team’s World Table Tennis Championships, the national table tennis players won the championship. The performance of the women’s singles was particularly stable, taking the semi-finals in both the Xinxiang Championship and the Macau Championship. Most of the main players had a half-month closed training in Chengdu, while Lin Gaoyuan and Chen Xingtong both won the triple crown in the WTT Star Challenge Bangkok station held at the same time.

The Chinese team arrived in Durban on the 12th of this month, becoming the first sports team to arrive, and conducted the first adaptive training on the second day.

Looking around, for Guoping, the main opponents in the Durban World Table Tennis Championships are still “old faces”. Japan’s Zhang Benzhihe ranks fourth in the men’s singles world, the highest ranking among players from foreign associations; Sweden’s rising star Moregaard broke into the men’s singles final at the Houston World Table Tennis Championships; Brazil’s Calderano, German Chinese athlete Qiu Dang , WTT Xinxiang Championship, South Korean player Lim Jong-hoon, who advanced to the semi-finals, may become a strong opponent for the Chinese men’s team on the road to promotion. The national table tennis players must remain vigilant at all times. In the quarter-finals of the WTT Macau Championship, the French teenager Al Le Brun once defeated Fan Zhendong in an upset.

In the women’s singles arena, after Ishikawa Kasumi retires, the Japanese team will be challenged by Ito Mima and Hayata Hina. As the world‘s highest-ranked athlete from other associations in the women’s singles, Mima Ito, the world‘s seventh, has experienced ups and downs recently. She missed the top eight in the Japanese team trials for the Paris Olympics. In addition, German veteran Han Ying and Chinese Taipei player Zheng Yijing will be the foreseeable main opponents of the national table tennis women’s team in the process of advancing.

In the men’s doubles event, the main opponents of the national table tennis include the last champion and runner-up Carlsson/Falke, Zhang Yuzhen/Lin Zhongxun, and the French Le Brun brothers are also expected to be a blockbuster in Durban; in the women’s doubles, the Chinese team will face The challenge of Ito Mima/Hayata Hina, the Chinese Taipei team Zheng Yijing/Li Yuzhun; in the mixed doubles competition, in addition to the world number one and striving to defend Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha, Lin Shidong and Kuaiman, the national table tennis youth combination also It is worth looking forward to. The two won the mixed doubles championship in five consecutive WTT events this year. Other association combinations that can have an impact on the Chinese team include Zhang Benzhihe/Hayata Hina (Japan), Leibesson/Yuan Jianan (France), etc.

Liu Guoliang, chairman of the Chinese Table Tennis Association, said in an exclusive interview with Xinhua News Agency that the World Table Tennis Championships in Durban is the last individual world championship before the Paris Olympics. The opponent is the strongest in the world. It will test the strength of the Chinese table tennis team and also It provides a very good opportunity to test for the determination of next year’s Olympic lineup.

The World Table Tennis Championships will be held at the Durban International Convention Center from May 20th to 28th. This is the first time that the World Table Tennis Championships has settled in South Africa, and it is also the first time that Africa has hosted the World Table Tennis Championships since the Cairo World Table Tennis Championships in 1939. After a lapse of 84 years, the World Table Tennis Championships is coming to the African continent again. It will not only allow African fans to enjoy the world‘s highest level table tennis events at their doorstep, but also provide a good opportunity for the local development of table tennis and inspire the next generation of athletes.

The top African athletes are also looking forward to performing well in front of the audience. As currently the highest-ranked African player in the world, Nigerian athlete Aruna said that hosting the World Table Tennis Championships in Africa is of great significance. It will help show the charm of table tennis, inspire a new generation of players, and expand the fan base of table tennis in Africa.

In the World Table Tennis Championships, the legend continues. The 59-year-old Ni Xialian will represent Luxembourg in the World Table Tennis Championships again, participating in the three individual events of women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. The story of “evergreen tree in the table tennis world” will write a new chapter in Durban.