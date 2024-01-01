Preview: What’s on the agenda for 2024

The first highlight is traditionally on the program on New Year’s Day with the second competition of the 72nd Four Hills Tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. As usual, the two Austrian World Cup competitions will follow in Innsbruck (3.1.) and in Bischofshofen (6.1.).

Shortly afterwards, the European Handball Championships begin in Germany on January 10th. The ÖHB men will meet in Group B in Mannheim against Romania (12.1.), World Cup ninth-placed Croatia (14.1.) and vice-European champion Spain (16.1.). The handball players are challenged at the home European Championships at the end of the year (November 28th to December 15th), the European Championships will be held together with Hungary and Switzerland.

Ski Flying World Championships in January

In winter sports, local fans can look forward to the Ski Flying World Championships on the Kulm. In Bad Mitterndorf, Styria, the ÖSV Eagles around high-flyer Stefan Kraft will be on the hunt for distances and medals from January 26th to 28th. The Biathlon World Championships will take place from February 7th to 18th in Nove Mesto in the Czech Republic. For alpine ski racers, however, the focus is entirely on the World Cup, the overall winners of which will be chosen at the finale from March 16th to 24th in Saalbach-Hinterglemm at the latest.

GEPA/Florian Ertl There are still long distance hunts on the Kulm in January

In football, only Sturm Graz winters in the European Cup. Things get serious in the play-off for the knockout round of the Conference League on February 15th and 22nd. The winner of the Champions League will be decided on June 1st at Wembley Stadium in London, the Europa League final will be played on May 22nd in Dublin, and the Conference League final will be played on May 29th in Athens.

Things will get serious for the ÖFB team in June

For Austria’s national soccer team around team boss Ralf Rangnick, things will get serious for the first time at the European Championships on June 17th after test games against Turkey (March), Serbia and Switzerland (June). The first European Championship match will be in Düsseldorf against France, followed by two group games in Berlin. Four days later they will play against a play-off winner (Poland, Wales, Estonia, Finland) who will still be determined at the end of March and on June 25th against the Netherlands. The top two and the four best third-placed teams reach the round of 16.

GEPA/Johannes Friedl The ÖFB team has qualified for the European Championships in Germany

The world is looking at Paris

Twelve days after the European Championship final on July 14th in Berlin, the Summer Olympics will open in Paris. The French capital will host the sporting event for the third time after 1900 and 1924. There are 329 medal decisions in 32 sports waiting for the 10,500 athletes from 207 nations. The Paralympics will take place a little later in Paris from August 28th to September 8th.

Reuters/Benoit Tessier Preparations for the Olympic Games in Paris are in full swing

Even before the Olympics, the track and field athletes around discus ace Lukas Weißhaidinger are fighting for precious metal at the European Championships in Rome from June 7th to 12th. The swimmers around short course European champion Bernhard Reitshammer and former short course world champion Felix Auböck are already challenged at the World Championships in Doha/Qatar from February 2nd to 18th.

Spielberg hosts Formula 1 and MotoGP

Motorsport fans will get their money’s worth again in the summer when Formula 1 takes place at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg on June 30th and MotoGP on August 18th. At the U20 World Cup from August 31st to September 22nd in Colombia, an Austrian women’s national team will take part in a soccer world championship for the first time.

In tennis, the first highlight for Dominic Thiem and Sebastian Ofner is the Australian Open from January 14th to 28th in Melbourne. The ATP tour will be in Kitzbühel in the summer (July 20th to 27th), and the Erste Bank Open will be played in the Wiener Stadthalle from October 21st to 27th. For the women, the felt balls fly from January 29th to February 4th in Linz at the Upper Austria Ladies.

Also in the Upper Austrian capital, double European champion Sofia Polcanova, among others, is hoping for medals again at the European Table Tennis Home Championships from October 15th to 20th. At the 37th America’s Cup, the most important and oldest sailing competition in the world, Emirates Team New Zealand will defend its title off Barcelona from October 12th.

